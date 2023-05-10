Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could potentially be open to a move away from north London which has left presenter Laura Woods gutted.

Who could Xhaka leave for?

The north London club have enjoyed a season to remember which could still end on a huge high with their hopes of landing the Premier League title not over yet.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta's men have maintained the pressure on Manchester City following their poor run of results last month as they look to capitalise on any potential slips from Pep Guardiola's side.

One player who has played a significant role in their success in the Switzerland international having made 33 starts in the Premier League alone this term (via Transfermarkt).

However, there are now reports beginning to circulate regarding the future of the 30-year-old at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer.

According to Sky Germany, the midfielder is receiving interest from Bayer Leverkusen with the German side believed to be keen to bring Xhaka back to the Bundesliga.

However, any potential move for Xhaka is not expected to come to fruition ahead of the 2024 summer window.

Regardless, speaking on talkSPORT, Woods has expressed her desire for the 30-year-old to remain in north London:

(0:25) "I really wouldn't want to lose him. I understand if he wanted to have a move and play first team football consistently. And if you bring in like a Declan Rice or a Moises Caicedo, that might edge him out a little bit I understand and you wouldn't want to kind of stop him from doing that.

"But I think he's got so much more of his Arsenal career still to live out. I adore him. He's been my favourite player since the whole revival of Granit Xhaka. I just love him so I'd be gutted to see him leave."

Would Xhaka be a big miss?

The Switzerland international has certainly come a long way in recent months considering how poor his relationship had become with the Arsenal fans.

It was only a matter of years ago when the midfielder was stripped of the captain's armband as he was even booed off by the home crowd at the Emirates.

However, the £120k-per-week star has made a huge turnaround in recent months having earned the trust of Arteta in becoming an integral piece of their starting XI.

On top of the number of games he has played, Xhaka has ranked inside the top sixth percentile for touches in the opposition's box and progressive passes received (via FBref).

The midfielder has also chipped in with goals this season having netted five times in the league and providing seven assists (via Transfermarkt).

Woods is not the only pundit on talkSPORT to have been wowed by Xhaka this season, with Dean Saunders also waxing lyrical about the 30-year-old:

"I never thought I'd this, but I might have to change my mind on him [Xhaka]. I thought he's a complete liability. I mean, red cards, booked every week you could have a bet on him to get a yellow card.

"He's changed altogether and I know he's playing in there with Thomas Partey and [Martin] Odegaard and it suits him. He gets forward a bit more. He scored a great goal yesterday [Sunday]. I'm changing my mind."