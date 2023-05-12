According to journalist Paul Brown, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has an 'outside chance' of leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer as rumours continue to swirl over his future.

What's the latest transfer news involving Granit Xhaka?

As per Sky Sports, Bayer Leverkusen are keen on signing Xhaka from Arsenal, though any deal is more likely to take place in the summer of 2024 when his £120k-a-week contract in north London expires.

The report states that Bayer Leverkusen see the Switzerland international as an 'aggressive leader' who can marshal their midfield and the player is also said to be open to completing a transfer.

Intriguingly, The Sun have claimed that Xhaka could actually look to depart the Emirates in the upcoming off-season and Mikel Arteta won't stand in his way if he desires a new challenge.

Arsenal are in the market for midfield reinforcements, with West Ham United man Declan Rice being one name on their radar, which could prompt Xhaka to seek an exit to avoid being on the periphery in his last year at the Gunners.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that there is a slim possibility that Xhaka could leave Arsenal in the forthcoming transfer window.

Brown said: "I think there's an outside chance that Granit Xhaka might leave. The thing that people don't realise about him is that while he has a lot of critics for what he does on the pitch sometimes, he is actually quite an important part of that squad behind the scenes. He's always been one of the loudest voices in the dressing room, the younger players do really respect him and look up to him."

Should Arsenal let go of Granit Xhaka this summer?

Xhaka has been a pivotal player for Arsenal this campaign in their Premier League title challenge and it would be a shame if his time in north London was to end this summer.

In 2022/23, the 30-year-old has made 44 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, registering seven goals and seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Xhaka has obtained an average rating of 6.99/10 for his exploits on the field, making him Arsenal's sixth-most consistent performer this term behind Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Nevertheless, Xhaka only has a year left on his deal and is 31 in September, making him an outlier in a youthful Gunners squad, which could mean that a mutual parting of ways in 2024 is the best option for everyone involved.