Arsenal officials have been blown away by Lille striker Jonathan David as manager Mikel Arteta decides he needs more firepower, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The north Londoners are still firmly in the battle for a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, but with Man City possessing a game in hand and one-point advantage, the Blues hold all the cards as things stand.

Regardless of the title race outcome, there is a solid argument to be made that this has still been a brilliant season for Arsenal, especially considering they missed out on a top four finish to Tottenham this time last year.

Injuries to the likes of William Saliba have arguably hamstrung Arteta's side overall, making the need for reinforcements next season seem all the more prevalent.

Sporting director Edu is apparently set to target central midfield signings, with West Ham star Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo reportedly at the top of their wishlist.

As well as the aforementioned duo, reports suggest that Arsenal are targeting both a right-back and central defender - leading to links with both Palace star Marc Guehi and Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda.

Now, as per a report by TEAMtalk, it is believed that the Gunners are also after attacking reinforcements - with Arteta ultimately deciding more firepower is needed.

Gabriel Jesus' injury earlier this season, and rumours of Folarin Balogun being on the way out this summer, has apparently influenced Arteta's call to target forward signings.

Lille striker David is apparently on their radar as a result and Gunners scouts/officials are apparently "enamoured with" the 23-year-old.

Alongside David, Arsenal are also believed to really like the look of Lens striker Lois Openda, as the club allegedly set their sights on Ligue 1 for attacking numbers.

What could David bring to Arsenal?

The forward has been in electric form for Lille over these last two seasons and it could be only a matter of time before he seals a big move to England.

David has contributed 25 goal contributions in the French top flight alone this campaign (21 goals and four assists) - standing out as one of Lille's best players this season by average match rating too (WhoScored).

Still fairly young and proven in front of goal, he could be exactly what Arteta needs to seriously upgrade Arsenal's attacking options, with Iain Hume also branding David "world class".