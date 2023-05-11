Arsenal are hoping to announce Bukayo Saka's new contract before the end of this Premier League season with an agreement "all-but" reached.

What's the latest Arsenal contract news?

The north Londoners could be set for a serious summer of change beyond this campaign as a number of squad members approach the final seasons of their respective deals.

Youngster Reiss Nelson looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium as a free agent this summer, with more players out of contract next year.

Indeed, Saka, William Saliba, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding and Mohamed Elneny could all depart Mikel Arteta's side on Bosmans in 2024 as things stand, though Arsenal have been making concerted efforts to tie down their key men.

Saliba, much like Saka, has been at the centre of prospective new contract talks - but the negotiations surrounding the latter player have been ongoing for quite some time.

Discussions over an extension for Saka have stretched as far back as last summer with the winger saying he held confidence over an agreement last August.

Luckily for supporters, it appears their prized asset is set to pen fresh terms, with The Independent and PA News Agency sharing an update on the 21-year-old's future.

It is believed an "agreement has all-but been reached" over a new deal for Saka with promotional footage and an announcement video already done behind-the-scenes.

The finer details are still to be sorted, but Arsenal are hoping to officially announce his new contract before the end of the campaign.

The importance of Saka for Arsenal

The Three Lions star has missed just one hour of league football this season, hitting 13 goals and 11 assists in the process to keep Arsenal well in contention for their first title in nearly 20 years.

Saka has quite simply dazzled under Arteta - standing out as the only top flight player to hit double figures for both goals and assists this season.

He also played a pivotal role for England in Qatar, scoring three World Cup goals on their run to the Quarter-Final stage.

Arteta has also praised Saka for his consistency, claiming it is "rare" for a player to perform at such a high level so regularly, explaining to the press: