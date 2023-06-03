Arsenal are confident that Reiss Nelson will sign a long-term contract to stay at the club very soon, journalist Charles Watts has revealed.

What's the latest on Nelson and Arsenal?

The 23-year-old has struggled to break into the Arsenal first team this season as a result of injuries and the form of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, but has delivered when called upon as a substitute.

His cameo against Bournemouth saw him provide an assist for the equaliser and score a stunning winner as Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback, and some impressive substitute appearances followed as he finished the season with six goals and assists in 18 games across all competitions.

Nelson's contract expires this summer, and it appeared that he was going to depart the club, but he now looks set to stay following a breakthrough in talks.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts revealed that there is now confidence within the club that the winger is going to commit his future to Mikel Arteta's side.

"All signs are that this is going to be a done deal with Reiss Nelson and his contract, after rejecting a few previous offers," he stated.

"A breakthrough in talks has happened and people that I'm speaking to at Arsenal think this is going to happen. Until it's signed, until it's done, you never know something can change and other clubs can come in and wave a big contract offer under his nose and he could decide to go elsewhere.

"But at the moment there is a lot of positivity that Reiss Nelson will sign his new contract, we're just waiting for it to be done and announced."

What are Arsenal's aims for Nelson?

Given that Saka played in every league game last season, Nelson can be used more as rotational cover for the England international as Arsenal return to the Champions League.

Losing Nelson for free would have made a replacement necessary, and keeping Nelson, even with a wage rise, would likely be better value than spending a large fee on another winger, when Saka and Martinelli are the undisputed first choice options.

Arteta recently described Nelson as "important," and it is hard to imagine a scenario where Nelson will have committed his future to the club without assurances over his game time.

The winger was once regarded as one of the best talents in the academy, and after a difficult few seasons and a number of loan spells away, it now seems that he is in prime position to fulfil his potential at the club.