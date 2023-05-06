Arsenal are eyeing a move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and manager Mikel Arteta has been a long-time admirer, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The fight for a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years is well and truly on despite current champions Man City being in the ascendency right now.

The north Londoners are still battling for domestic glory and have every chance of pipping Pep Guardiola's side, even if the Blues' imperious form of late makes it a challenge.

Arsenal simply must be perfect and win all of their remaining four games to stand a chance, and if fate is not on their side, preparation for another challenge next season will be imperative.

The Gunners have been identifying summer transfer targets in the background as sporting director Edu attempts to reinforce Arteta's squad, with central midfield stars Declan Rice (West Ham) and Brighton's Moises Caicedo believed to be of interest.

Arsenal could also make signings further forward, leading to links with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), yet it appears they could also add another ex-Man City star to their squad along with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to talkSPORT, the title-chasers have their eyes on Torres, who has been a regular at Barca, with manager Arteta said to have a long-standing admiration.

The pair worked together at Eastlands when Arsenal's boss was Guardiola's understudy, and it appears Arteta has never lost his fondness for the £110,000-per-week star.

As well as Arsenal, it is believed that Torres is being targeted by Aston Villa, and Barca may be forced to sell their attacker to raise funds for Lionel Messi's potential re-signing.

Should Arteta go for Torres?

The 23-year-old is still years off hitting his peak and is already proven in the Premier League with City.

Torres is also a regular under Xavi, making 29 appearances in La Liga alone this season, and Guardiola has certainly expressed his admiration in the past at Eastlands, stating:

“He was fantastic all season and an incredible signing for us,” “He’s a young player and can play in three positions up front.“He can make incredible runs in behind but maybe we have to start to think about if he can play as a striker because every time he plays in that position he has a sense for goal, a real sense for goal.”

If the Spain international can replicate this kind of form for Arsenal, he could be a brilliant capture.