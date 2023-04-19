A key factor in Arsenal's recent rise has been their impressive work in the transfer market, with the Gunners having efficiently managed their incomings and outgoings in recent years.

With regard to player sales, in particular, the north Londoners have been rather ruthless in their desire to move on first-team assets, having notably ripped up contracts for the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, The Emirates outfit have also been able to recoup notable transfer fees for a handful of peripheral figures in recent years, with the £25m sale of academy graduate Joe Willock to Newcastle United having been particularly noteworthy.

One sale of the not-too-distant past which recouped an even greater fee for the Gunners was that of Alex Iwobi's departure to Everton in 2019, with the exit of the Nigerian also looking like something of a blinder for the club.

How much is Alex Iwobi worth now?

The Lagos native had made almost 150 appearances for the north Londoners after being handed his debut by Arsene Wenger back in 2015, enjoying a respectable, albeit unspectacular record of 15 goals and 25 assists in that time.

The former youth star had failed to truly establish himself as a regular fixture in the side, however, having never scored more than three Premier League goals in a single campaign for the club.

That inconsistency had seen the then-youngster come in for criticism at times from supporters - albeit with that having been deemed "unfair" by club legend Ian Wright - with few tears likely to have been shed when the forward was ultimately allowed to depart, particularly after receiving a rather hefty fee of around £35m from the Toffees.

That sale appears even more of a masterstroke at present as the 26-year-old has seen a notable decline in his valuation, with CIES Football Observatory valuing the 5 foot 11 man at just £13m - albeit with just over a year left to run on his existing deal.

While the 63-cap wide man has enjoyed an encouraging season on a personal note for the Goodison outfit after racking up eight assists in the league thus far, that form had come after a tricky start to life in his new home.

The one-time England youth international was notably labelled "embarrassing" by the Liverpool Echo's David Prentice back in 2020, having thus far scored fewer goals (eight) and provided fewer assists (15) than he did in the capital, despite having already racked up 131 appearances.

That failure to truly make his mark on Merseyside will have left few back at Arsenal ruing their decision to sell, with it looking as if the Gunners well and truly played a blinder such has been Iwobi's plummeting valuation.