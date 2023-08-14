Highlights Referee Michael Oliver was "let down" by the VAR team for not reviewing a potential handball by Declan Rice, which could have cost Nottingham Forest a point.

The decision not to review the incident left Forest players and fans frustrated, especially since a similar action resulted in a penalty in another game.

Forest showed resilience and staying power against a top team like Arsenal, which bodes well for their season, despite the missed penalty opportunity.

Referee Michael Oliver was "let down" by the VAR team for Arsenal's home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as the decision not to review Declan Rice's potential handball could've cost the visitors a point.

What's the latest on Arsenal and VAR?

Mikel Arteta's Gunners played host to Steve Cooper's Forest in Saturday's early kickoff as both teams got their Premier League campaigns underway in an exciting and surprisingly even affair.

The home side took the lead in the 26th minute, following an exquisite piece of skill from Gabriel Martinelli that Eddie Nketiah latched onto before the Hale End graduate finished equally well into the far corner.

For as great as the opener was, Bukayo Saka blew everyone away with his first goal of the season just six minutes later when he curled one in with his left foot from outside the box, and at this point, it looked like it was going to be a long day for the visitors.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

However, an injury to new-boy Jurrien Timber early in the second half seemed to disrupt the home team, and as time went on the Garibaldi exerted more and more pressure and in the 78th minute, Willy Boly had a golden chance from a corner, only for Rice to get in the way.

However, on closer inspection, it becomes evident that the former West Ham United captain handles the ball as he is in the air. Still, VAR didn't look at the incident due to his arm not being in an "unnatural position."

Forest levelled the score just four minutes later but failed to add another before the final whistle was blown

Did Nottingham Forest deserve a penalty against Arsenal?

Looking at the footage of the incident, it's hard not to feel for the Forest players and fans as it is quite clear that Rice gets his hand to the ball as he leans on Boly in the box.

With the decision to award a penalty to Luton Town in one of the following 3pm games for a similar action, it's hard not to think that had VAR gone back to look at the incident, the East Midlands side would've been awarded a penalty.

The decision not to have a proper look at the potential handball certainly left Cooper bemused, with him saying after the game: "We're really surprised the Declan Rice handball on Willy Boly wasn't at least checked.

"It'll be debated, some will say yes, some will say no but for us, especially because we're away from home as well, we were quite surprised it wasn't looked at so it'll be interesting to see what VAR think about it. For me, they've let the referee down."

It was a sentiment shared by former player turned TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino, who argued: "There was certainly a handball incident with Declan Rice that could have gone either way!"

It's a situation that's made all the more painful and difficult to accept for the Tricky Trees as they were well and truly back in the games for significant periods of the second half, especially after reducing the deficit to just one goal.

The one positive Cooper can take from the game, however, is the team's ability to stay with one of the league's best teams even after falling behind, and if they can show that kind of grit and determination throughout the season, then they should be just fine and playing top-flight football for a third year running next season - even if the Gunners got away with one here.