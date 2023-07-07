Arsenal could potentially explore a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer according to journalist Dean Jones.

How much does Moussa Diaby cost?

Reports have stated that the German side are holding out for £51m for one of their star assets

The report also mentions that Arsenal are joined in the race for the Frenchman by Manchester United, Newcastle United, and the forward's former side Paris Saint-Germain.

It's claimed the 23-year-old has his sights set on a move to the Premier League as his next career step after four successful seasons in Germany.

Leverkusen already seem to be preparing for the French international's potential departure, with the recent signing of German winger Jonas Hoffman from Borussia Monchengladbach paving the way for the forward's possible departure this summer.

According to Jones, who was speaking on The Football Terrace's Done Deal show, Diaby has been angling for a move away from the Bundesliga since January, and should the Gunners want to act upon their interest, they will have to wait until the "second phase" of the transfer window:

"Diaby, amazingly, still looking for a club. He's been linked with everyone since January and has not actually tied anything off. Definitely someone who has been of interest to Arsenal, so I wouldn't rule it out, especially if this window wears on, and he is still looking for a club.

"Moussa Diaby is someone that Arsenal do like, but again that would be for the second phase of this window. The focus has been so heavily on getting these three guys [Havertz, Rice, Timber] through the door that there is no certainty over who they go for in that position yet, so let's wait until the mini-clearout starts to take place."

Will Diaby play with Saka?

Should the north London side complete a deal for Diaby, he will offer some incredible competition for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side.

One complaint that some Arsenal fans had last season was the lack of real competition and rotation for the Englishman, who played a whopping 3195 minutes in the Premier League for the Gunners. The winger ended the season having clocked up 4169 minutes across all competitions for club and country and the effects of fatigue were really showing, managing just two goals and one assist in the final eight games of a really grueling campaign.

The arrival of the Frenchman in conjunction with the new deal for academy graduate Reiss Nelson should allow manager Mikel Arteta to properly rotate his right-wingers, allowing Saka to focus on the biggest games and the biggest moments for the Gunners next season across both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Diaby - hailed a "beast" - shares a very similar play style to Arsenal's number seven, with both forwards very direct in nature, whilst having the ability to create and score chances almost at will, as showcased by the pair's goal contribution numbers, with the Leverkusen man managing 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 games whilst the Gunners star produced 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games.

The former PSG player is also a very versatile attacker, having played across the entire front three for his club last campaign, as well as in attacking midfield. This flexibility opens up a whole range of possibilities regarding the setup of Arsenal's attack and could allow both Saka and Diaby to play together.