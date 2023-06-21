An update has emerged on Arsenal and their efforts to improve their defensive options ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

David Ornstein, of The Athletic, has claimed that the Gunners are now in pursuit of a deal for Ajax central defender Jurrien Timber this summer.

Mike Arteta and Edu are plotting defensive reinforcements and have seemingly identified the Netherlands international as someone who can add to their current group.

The reporter Tweeted: "EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal working on deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. AFC have made an opening offer worth ~£30m. Ajax want ~£50m but optimism a compromise will be reached. Personal terms with Netherlands int’l thought to be in place."

It appears as though their bid will not be enough to tempt the Dutch side into parting ways with the versatile ace - it's a huge 40 per cent shy - but Ornstein has stated that there could be a middle ground and they've even gone ahead and discussed terms with Timber directly.

The journalist has also claimed that the club are working on deals to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Chelsea centre-forward Kai Havertz after they finished second in the Premier League last term.

Who is Jurrien Timber?

The 22-year-old is a promising defender who has already racked up a wealth of experience despite his young age and is capable of playing in a multitude of roles.

He is a centre-back by trade but can also be deployed at right-back, left-back, and as a defensive midfielder, which means that Arteta could utilise him in a number of positions.

Timber has amassed 121 competitive matches for Ajax and been capped 15 times by the Netherlands at senior level, despite only turning 22 earlier this month, and has made 15 appearances in the Champions League.

This means that Arsenal would be bringing in a player who already knows what it takes to perform on the European and international stage, whilst also having plenty of years left ahead of himself to develop and improve as a player under Arteta's coaching.

The Netherlands international, who talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed as "press-resistant" and "tenacious", averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.03 across 34 Eredivisie outings in 22/23, which came after the right-footed enforcer averaged a rating of 7.39 in the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Jakub Kiwior all averaged Sofascore ratings of 7.01 or lower in the Premier League for Arsenal, which suggests that Timber has the potential to be an excellent addition to the squad if he can translate his form over to English football.