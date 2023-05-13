Arsenal are "doing all they can" to stop prodigy Ethan Nwaneri from joining Premier League rivals Man City, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The north Londoners are attempting to back manager Mikel Arteta behind-the-scenes after what has been, overall, a very strong campaign - even if Arsenal end up missing out on their first league title in nearly 20 years.

City's incredible form has resulted in the Gunners playing catch up, with Arteta relying on a slip up from his former mentor if his side are to stand any chance of winning the league.

Regardless, just one year ago, Arsenal were pipped to a top four finish by arch rivals Tottenham - and now they're guaranteed the riches of Champions League football for next campaign in a major boost for the club.

2023/2024 is a prime opportunity to build upon this season and challenge for honours, but as well as incomings, there have been reports of certain players potentially leaving the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe have been mentioned in this regard, with highly promising starlet Nwaneri also attracting major interest.

According to Football Insider and reporter O'Rourke, City have been targeting the 16-year-old and are increasingly confident they can land him, but Arsenal are desperate to stop it.

Indeed, it is believed the club are "doing all they can" to prevent Nwaneri's departure to the Etihad Stadium, and while City think they can sign him, it is by no means a done deal.

As the youngster is yet to pen a professional deal, Arsenal would only be due a compensation package if he were to move up north.

Why Arsenal need to halt Nwaneri exit

Nwaneri is, arguably, the most exciting young and upcoming player Arsenal have in their ranks.

The midfielder has already broken a Premier League record, becoming the youngest player to ever make a top flight debut earlier this campaign at just 15 years and 181 days old.

The England Under-17 international has dazzled for Arsenal at youth level this season too - scoring six goals and four assists across appearances in Premier League 2, The Under-18s Premier League and FA Youth Cup (Transfermarkt).

Jack Wilshere has also heaped praise on Nwaneri, calling him an "exceptional talent", and losing him to one of Arsenal's biggest rivals will be a sore, sore blow for Arteta to take.