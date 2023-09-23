The idea of a footballing heir is a weighty subject. It can make or break characters, whether, for instance, it be Dan Crowley's Jack Wilshere comparison at Arsenal, perhaps even Jordan Rossiter's stray Steven Gerrard comparison, or Jude Bellingham striding across the Bernabéu pitch with Zidane's infamous number five worn comfortably on his back. It's certainly a daunting hurdle that gifted youngsters approach at the highest level.

Unfortunately for this article's subject, this player finds himself on the Crowley and Rossiter end of the spectrum when it comes to fulfilling his potential as the next Cesc Fabregas at the Emirates Stadium.

Who was the next Fabregas?

After consistent world-class showings for both club and country, Cesc Fabregas' Arsenal spell ended with a transfer to Barcelona in 2011. The World Cup winner's figurative shoes were likely a size too big to fill on the face of it. A size that would make the average player innumerate, given the midfielder's growth into one of the finest playmakers around.

You don't replace a Fabregas with a snap of the fingers. You don't replace him with a youth player either - unless that star quality is glaringly bright, lapping at the heels of the first team.

Yet, while Arsene Wenger looked over a group of players under his employ, a glint caught his seasoned eye. It danced in the shadowed slot where Fabregas, as well as an also-departing Samir Nasri, once lived. That spec of light was Gedion Zelalem.

How did Gedion Zelalem come onto the scene?

Zelalem seemed like a gifted footballer who developed exponentially despite a certain time of adversity. Born in Berlin to Ethiopian parents, the tragedy of his mother's death saw him and his father move to the United States in 2006.

He made the transatlantic trip at just nine years old. However, he played football from the age of five. Plus, education in the Hertha Berlin academy, meant that his skill transferred to Washington's suburbs with ease.

The humble beginnings of MSC United and Bethesda SC progressed to the elite side at Olney Rangers in 2011. Two years was enough, the youngster was noticed by Arsenal's North American scout, Danny Karbassiyoon.

It's been said that there are many American youth players are talented enough to bridge the Anglo-American divide, but they aren't permitted to travel. Yet, as Zelalem was born in Germany, his EU passport was a green light for Arsenal who signed him after a two-week trial in 2013.

“I saw Gedion in a training session. Technically he was very, very gifted, he rarely looks like he’s under pressure and always has a way out. I hadn’t seen that in players in the US, his intelligence and awareness were on another level.” (Karbassiyoon, 2016)

From fledgling Fabregas to the Eerst Divisie: Where is Zelalem now?

Zelalem's ascent continued on arrival at London Colney as onlookers continued awe-struck. The gifted talent flew through the ranks. U16, U18, the reserves. Then, all of a sudden he was cropping up in senior sessions.

This brought inclusion in the 24-man squad for Arsenal's Asia Tour. Performances against an Indonesia Dream Team, Vietnam, and Japan's Nagoya Grampus saw him quickly become a favourite. It was after this, that the praise grew and the lofty media comparisons flowed. "Arsenal's next Fabregas?" the Guardian questioned.

Alas, no. It seemed Zelalem's "great talent" as Wenger had labelled, had prematurely peaked.

Where positives like 2014's full Arsenal debut and fruitful Rangers loan the following year duly arrived - there was also mediocrity. Where Wenger had mentioned a potentially great player, in the same breath he also underlined a need for mental strength as well as physical conditioning. In a somewhat foreboding fashion, the Frenchman spoke of Zelalem's progress:

"If he manages to develop his physique and keep his qualities, he can be a very important player. Let's hope he will do it. (...) Today it is too early for him to play for us, but I would say in one year we will know more about him." (Wenger, 2014)

He got more than a year. Yet, he didn't emerge as a talent befitting of Arsenal, let alone fulfilling Cesc Fabregas' legacy. In 2017, after a poor showing at VVV Venlo on loan - making only eight appearances - Arsenal decided it was enough and let him return to America for free.

Stints at Sporting Kansas City and New York City FC subsequently came and went for the American.

Since January of 2023, Den Bosch of the Dutch second division come as Zelalem's newest club. Time is still on his side though for the 26-year-old. Maybe that "important player" is deep down in there somewhere, just waiting to emerge.