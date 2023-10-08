Not since the days of Arsene Wenger and Manuel Pellegrini had Arsenal defeated Manchester City.

The year was 2015, goals from Theo Walcott, a TV pundit for Sky during the game and Olivier Giroud, a man who strangely played in goal for Milan on Saturday, were the scorers that day.

It has been a long eight years back to glory for the Gunners since, but at long, long last, they are victors over Man City again.

Mikel Arteta had beaten every Premier League side but his former employers since taking on the job at the Emirates Stadium, so this was a true statement win.

Truth be told, most Arsenal supporters would have been content with a point as the game reached its conclusion. Gabriel Martinelli was not, however, as he came off the bench at half-time to devasting effect. It was his rasping finish, deflected in off Nathan Ake, that ensured the north London side won 1-0.

It was a poor game of football, one summarised by the fact that City only managed four shots during the game.

That happened to be the lowest tally that a Pep Guardiola side has achieved in a Premier League game since he arrived in English football.

How did Arsenal beat Man City?

A number of players stood out in red and white during the contest, namely that man Martinelli,

The Brazilian has been missing since the win over Everton in mid-September, an injury that was seen as a crushing blow. That said, he returned ahead of schedule and how that was needed in a game when Bukayo Saka was absent.

Martinelli replaced Leandro Trossard at the interval and made a huge impact. Within minutes he was causing problems for Kyle Walker, fizzing in a cross towards the back post that just evaded the head of Gabriel Jesus.

However, with four minutes left came his biggest moment yet in an Arsenal shirt. It was three substitutes who combined. Takehiro Tomiyasu found himself inside the area before knocking the ball down to Kai Havertz. The German cushioned the ball to Martinelli on the edge of the area and their number 11 did the rest, causing bedlam inside the Emirates.

Who was Arsenal's best player against Man City?

To keep Erling Haaland quiet is a hell of a job. The Norwegian scored a remarkable 52 goals last season on his way to winning the treble and the PFA Player of the Year award.

Yet, against Arsenal on Sunday, he was so quiet that he registered an xG (expected goals) tally of 0.00. That was a product of Arteta's side's resolute defensive performance with Gabriel and William Saliba shining above all else in the capital this weekend.

Saliba, in particular, deserves the plaudits. It was his injury last term that proved to be a turning point in the title race and today the Frenchman showed just how crucial he is to the club's cause.

Haaland left the pitch after the game was done having had just 23 touches of the ball and zero shots. So far this campaign, the Norwegian powerhouse has managed four shots per game, a stat that sums up the lack of impact he had up against Saliba.

The France international, by comparison, won 100% of his defensive battles, prevailing against the City superstar on more than one occasion.

Described as "immense" by Arseblog, Arsenal's defensive pairing were also noted as the "best players on the pitch" by writer Jordan Elgott.

Not just a complete rock at the back, Saliba was the epitome of calmness, completing a whopping 97% of his passes and losing possession just twice from his 76 touches. To put that into context, no player in red or white managed more.

Often described as a "Rolls-Royce" of a defender, the 22-year-old showed that and more on Sunday in a display that proved Arsenal could well have what it takes to become champions.

This was a landmark result and one they could look back on in May as key to how their season panned out.