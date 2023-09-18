We are just five games into the new Premier League season but we are already starting to see a new side to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has always been a rather serious character, one who reached deep into the text book of Pep Guardiola's teachings.

Yet, the 2023/24 campaign has seen him morph into his professor more than ever. Arteta's press conference ramblings have been interesting and at times sarcastic, as if to mimic the great Pep.

We already know that Arteta has developed a similar philosophy on the pitch and in a bid to go toe to toe with Manchester City, is trying to build a squad full of options and versatility.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's switch from the Etihad to the Emirates was a pivotal part in the club's ongoing project. An attacking midfielder by trade, the Ukranian was moved to a left-back position by Guardiola and now plays the role of an inverted full-back to perfection.

Such a tactical ploy may well have been pioneered by Johan Cruyff all those years ago, but it has been brought back by the Spanish coach who has seen his ideas now replicated all throughout Europe.

Yet, Arteta may be on the verge of a philosophy never seen in football, one that challenges the perception of a role on the pitch that only ever had one player in it; the goalkeeping department.

Aaron Ramsdale quickly dislodged Bernd Leno as the club's number 1 early into Arteta's reign but now as things get serious, the Englishman finds himself at a crossroads after being dropped for David Raya on Sunday.

Why did Raya start against Everton?

There had been murmurings prior to the international break that Arteta was pondering a change between the sticks.

Raya, signed rather surprisingly on loan from Brentford during the summer window, had impressed in training and had been patiently waiting for his moment in the sun.

Displacing Ramsdale was going to be no easy task. This is a player hailed for his world-class saving abilities in the past. His double stop to deny Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate at Anfield last term was notably astonishing.

Indeed, very few can question the Englishman's shot-stopping. Very few could question his ability to distribute play from the back. However, his playful character and energy is hardly a calming influence.

This is where Raya excelled against Everton. He wasn't called upon much during his debut for the Gunners, cooly going under the radar instead on his way to a clean sheet.

During the clash, he completed an immense 94% of his passes, per Sofascore. That might not look too impressive for a player charged with playing the ball a couple of feet each time to his backline. Yet, when you consider Ramsdale's average pass completion rate of 77% this term and you get a feeling for why Arteta rates his new signing so highly.

What was also impressive was Raya's two high claims. Ramsdale is no mug inside the penalty area but his ability to come out from a cross often looks a little haphazard. The England star almost looks unsure of his positioning in those moments and opts to punch away. The fact he has only made one high claim in his four outings to date speaks volumes.

With the Brentford loanee, there appears to be no such problems in that regard. He is calm, dominating and oozes class. Of course, there will be bigger tests to come for Raya, potentially starting in the Champions League and the north London derby next Sunday, should he play but the initial signs are very promising.

What has Arteta said about Raya and Ramsdale?

The decision to start with Raya in goal against the Toffees sparked plenty of debate but as far as Arteta is concerned, he has always wanted two players in that position.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to the game, he noted: "There will be rotations. I mentioned that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position.

“We have got that now. And to maximise that they’ve to play games."

However, once the game was said and done, the Gunners head coach even hinted that he could be tempted to switch goalkeepers mid-game depending on the situation. Such a philosophy has never been seen in the game, with a clear number 1 always undisputed. Now, though, perceptions are changing.

Speaking at full-time, he commented: "I only have been three and a half years in the job and I have few regrets. One of them was that on two occasions I felt after 60 minutes and after 85 minutes, in two games in this period, to change the keeper at that moment and I didn’t do it. I didn’t have the courage to do it and I was so unhappy.

"Tell me why not do it. Why not. We have all the qualities in another goalkeeper to do something, something is happening and you want to change momentum. Do it. it is a regret that I had. And now my feeling is to get everyone engaged and in the team, they have to play regardless of the competition. That is my message."

if you take Arteta's comments at face value then both 'keepers will get their opportunities this term. Only time will tell.

Ramsdale isn't the only player to have been given what looks like a cold shoulder, though. Gabriel Martinelli was given a substantial period of time on the bench before he returned to the side following injury in 2021/22 while Emile Smith Rowe is going through a tough time at the moment too.

Why is Smith Rowe not playing?

Arteta has not been afraid to make surprising decisions during his time in north London. The move to omit Ramsdale is the latest high profile route the manager has gone down.

Whether or not he gets back in the side with regularity remains to be seen but it really does feel as though this could be the beginning of the end for the 25-year-old in Arsenal colours.

The same could well be said for Smith Rowe.

The Hale End graduate was on par with Bukayo Saka only a few years ago as he was given the number 10 shirt and made it his own.

Flash back to the 2021/22 campaign and the talented attacking midfielder scored ten goals in one Premier League season.

An England senior debut came but an injury at the start of last term has derailed his progress and development.

Since that breakthrough campaign, the 23-year-old has barely featured. In 2022/23 he only played 12 times in the league, amassing just 161 minutes of football.

Unsurprisngly, the £40k-per-week talent didn't register a single goal in that time. Then, this campaign, he is yet to feature at all in the top-flight.

That is remarkable for someone who was one of the first names on the teamsheet a matter of years ago.

Martin Odegaard's prominence, of course, has not helped, neither has Martinelli's down the left flank. Yet, there was an opening upon the departure of Granit Xhaka.

Kai Havertz, who is yet to score or assist, was given the change to succeed him first. Fabio Vieira has now started ahead of him too. Even Leandro Trossard was preferred in that role during pre-season.

What, therefore, can Smith Rowe do to get in the team? It is remarkable he hasn't even appeared from the substitutes bench yet. His ability to make things happen out of nowhere is a trait very few possess. Only in 2021 did reporter James Benge hail his "special" qualities.

He is now unfortunately joined by his countryman Ramsdale on the bench, hopefully not forever. If that is the case, though, it will be a sorry end for two of the club's most promising English talents.