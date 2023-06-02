Arsenal are thought to be leading the race to sign Fenerbahce gem Arda Guler after making contact with the player’s family.

What’s the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners appear to be looking to make relatively early moves in the transfer window following an exciting season under Mikel Arteta.

The club fell just short in the Premier League title race with Manchester City, but it seems as if Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are working on bolstering the squad at the Emirates.

A top target appears to be West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with an offer set to be made following the Hammers’ European final. However, another target appears to be Guler, with an exciting update emerging.

According to Turkish Football, Arsenal, along with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, appear to be in pole position as they are leading the race for the Fenerbahce gem.

Both clubs have made contact with Guler’s family who represent him and are preparing an official move. The player is thought to be keen on a move to a top European league and is expected to become in demand this summer, with Arsenal wanting to move early.

Who is Arda Guler?

Guler is just 18 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play on the right wing or in a deeper midfield role and is under contract until 2025.

Already a senior Turkey international, Guler is currently valued at a career-high €11m Transfermarkt valuation and has a sponsorship with Nike.

The teenager has already racked up 49 senior appearances for Fenerbahce, contributing to 20 goals and has been catching the eye amongst some of football’s greats. Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has been full of praise for the Guler, saying:

"Arda Guler is a very talented player. He has the potential to play anywhere in the world. He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential."

It looks as if Guler could well be a top performer in the making, and with former Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil also saying he can go on and become a "world star" in the future, a move to the Emirates over the coming months could be an extremely shrewd move by all those in north London.