The summer window may not even be closed for business yet but Arsenal are already planning moves for the future.

Folarin Balogun is set to leave the club in the coming days and it looks unlikely that the Gunners will sign a replacement now.

Instead, they may wait until the January window of 2024 to bring in another attacking player.

Who could Arsenal sign?

Eddie Nketiah has started the season in wonderful form, scoring against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend and then finding the net again versus Fulham on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus has returned from a knee injury too and featured from the bench as a late substitute in that agonising 2-2 draw with the Cottagers.

That said, with Mikel Arteta and Edu seemingly not totally happy with their options in that central striking berth, a mega-money move is being lined up for January.

Indeed, according to the Times, Arsenal and their north London rivals Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Ivan Toney once his ban for betting breaches comes to an end.

It's claimed within the report that the Brentford forward will only be allowed to leave if Thomas Frank's valuation of £80m is met. That is a pretty price for someone who won't have played a match for the best part of eight months.

How many goals has Ivan Toney scored?

The Bees forward has been nothing short of a sensation throughout the last few years of his career, notably earning his first England cap for his remarkable firepower when leading the line.

Last season the 27-year-old fired in 21 goals, after beating the goalkeeper on 14 occasions the season before. It seems, then, that Toney is improving all the time at the elite level of the game, with his Brentford tally now standing at 68 in 124 outings.

Club Number of games Number of goals Brentford 124 68 Peterborough 94 49 Northampton 60 13 Scunthorpe 35 15 Wigan 28 6 Shrewsbury 26 7 Barnsley 21 2 Newcastle 4 0

What's been said about Ivan Toney?

The powerful striker has earned plenty of praise throughout his career to date, although it's words from Jamie Carragher that perhaps make eyebrows raise the most.

Speaking about Toney in March, the Sky Sports pundit noted that he is "one of the best attacking players in the league", "an all-round footballer" and "reminiscent of Harry Kane."

Indeed, that can be seen through the stats with the two not just boasting that wonderful goal-scoring knack - Kane found the net 32 times last season - but they are both huge threats in the air and work hard to support their teammates.

A graphic courtesy of Sky Sports (put together in March 23) helps to support this claim.

Indeed, at this point in the 2022/23 campaign, they'd created a similar level of big chances and won the ball back at very comparable rates in the middle third and final third of the pitch.

Come the end of the season, the stats were still similar. According to FBref, Kane had won the ball back 33.3% of the time when trying to prevent a player from dribbling with the ball. In comparison, Toney had done so 30.4% of the time.

They'd also won a similar number of aerial duels, with the Brentford hitman coming out on top in that department, 48% to 44%.

Arsenal, therefore, would be getting a rather complete striker if they can bring Toney to the Emirates.

His goals are of course the main plus point, but when it comes to holding up the ball and defending from the front, there aren't many better in the Premier League. To be held in the same company as Kane in that department says it all.