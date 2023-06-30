Arsenal's previous intention to bring in cover for Bukayo Saka may have changed, journalist Charles Watts has hinted.

What's the latest on Arsenal's transfer targets?

Arsenal appear close to deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to add to the signing of Kai Havertz, which could see their spending exceed £200m in the early stages of the transfer window.

However, they may not be finished in the market once these deals go through, and it remains to be seen whether they target a right-winger to help provide cover for Bukayo Saka.

Reiss Nelson looks set to stay and sign a new contract after months of uncertainty, but Mikel Arteta may want a bit more depth to try and compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts claimed that Arsenal's priority was initially finding cover for their star player, and that they could revisit this in the window.

"I thought that was certainly going to be a big priority, that's what I heard was going to be a priority this summer," he stated.

"I do wonder if Kai Havertz has been brought in to solve that issue, not necessarily him, providing the cover for Saka himself, he can do that, it's certainly an option, but also he could play as the number nine if needs be, and then Gabriel Jesus can move over to the right-hand side and that could give Bukayo Saka a rest.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Arsenal don't go out and bring in immediate cover, a real like for like cover for Saka, the capture of Havertz will solve that problem a little bit."

"Reiss Nelson, unless something has changed I don't know about, I still expect him to sign a new contract. He also plays on the right-hand side as well. So I am a little bit surprised."

Do Arsenal need another winger?

Given that Nelson is now set to stay at the club, Arsenal may be well stocked in wide areas.

Gabriel Martinelli, Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard and Nelson are all comfortable on the wings, and Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah could even potentially fill in those positions.

The arrival of Havertz, whose versatility could prove useful, gives Arteta more tactical flexibility and attacking depth, as the Spaniard will be able to shuffle his pack more and place the German in any attacking position.

Nelson and Smith Rowe hardly featured from the start last season, and giving more opportunities to the talented pair may give Arsenal enough strength in depth without having to enter the market again.