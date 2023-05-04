Arsenal are targeting a centre-back in the summer to provide stronger support for William Saliba, journalist David Ornstein has claimed.

What's going on with Arsenal and Saliba?

Arsenal found themselves struggling to maintain their excellent form this season when Saliba picked up an injury against Sporting CP in the Europa League, with Rob Holding failing to deputise properly for the Frenchman.

January signing Jakub Kiwior replaced Holding as Arsenal returned to winning ways against Chelsea after four games without victory, and with Saliba's injury thought to be severe, it seems that the right centre-back role is one they are targeting in the summer window.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast (10.30), Ornstein claimed that the club will be actively looking to upgrade their depth in the position in order to avoid a similiar drop-off in quality next season.

"Central defence is one that I definitely really think there'll be looking to bring reinforcements in, whether it's a starter or a backup player," he stated.

"I think Rob holding will have a year to go, and despite his clear quality, we've seen in the absence of William Saliba, that it's a bit of a mark down when he's absent."

How can Arsenal reshape their defence?

Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the first choice centre-backs, and will likely continue to be next season.

Ben White made a successful move to right-back, and he shares the role with Takehiro Tomiyasu. With cover needed for Saliba, a centre-back seems to be the logical signing.

However, there have been previous links with Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. If the teenager joins, then White or Tomiyasu could move to the centre as cover whenever Saliba is not available, with Fresneda covering the right.

Kiwior will provide cover for Gabriel as a left-footer, and a right-sided defender who can perform to a similar level of Saliba would be ideal.

There have been links with Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, and given that Arsenal have now qualified for the Champions League, they may be able to afford a bigger signing in what is a crucial area of the squad.

Rob Holding will have one year left on his deal, and now he has shown his inability to provide cover at the back, he would ideally be sold after seven seasons at the club. Despite making over 150 apperarances for the club, he has failed to prove himself as a serious option heading into a season where quality depth will be paramount.