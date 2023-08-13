Arsenal are eyeing up a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to close the summer transfer window in style, with an update emerging in the last 48 hours.

The Gunners have already welcomed three reinforcements this summer, with Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz all making the move to The Emirates.

What's the latest on Nicolo Barella to Arsenal?

The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The game looked set to end in a comfortable victory for Arteta's side, courtesy of goals from Eddie Nketiah and a stunner from Bukayo Saka, but Taiwo Awoniyi's late strike forced the Gunners into a nervy ending, before they secured all three points.

Off the pitch, there could be further additions before the deadline. The North London club are thought to be eyeing a move for Barella this summer after receiving indications that the Italian would be open to a move, according to Football Transfers.

The midfielder also attracted interest from Newcastle United earlier in the summer, but the Magpies were reportedly put off the move by the €70m (£60m) price-tag set by Inter Milan for Barella, who earns a reported £154k a week at the San Siro.

With that said, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be willing to match the Serie A side's valuation in the coming weeks, especially given the fact that the Gunners have already spent a reported €232m (£200m) so far this summer.

The plan at The Emirates could change with the exit of Thomas Partey, of course, but for now the defensive midfielder looks set to stay put in the Premier League. As the end of the transfer window approaches, Barella will certainly be an interesting player to keep an eye on.

How good is Nicolo Barella?

Arteta doesn't necessarily need Barella at Arsenal, with plenty of options to pick from in midfield. But, there is no such thing as too much quality, especially when up against the likes of Manchester City in the Premier League, and Barella offers that added star power.

As Partey enters his 30s, too, partnering 25-year-old Barella with 23-year-old Rice could be an act of genius by Arteta. Statsistically speaking, too, the Inter Milan man stands out. When compared to Partey and Rice last season, as per FBref, Barella made more progressive carries, more progressive passes than Rice, and just one less than Partey, and enjoyed more successful take-ons per 90 than the current duo at The Emirates.

A combative option, last season's Champions League finalist would offer Arsenal something different in the middle of the park in a crucial trait with the fixtures coming thick and fast.

Given his talent, Barella has unsurprisingly earned plenty of praise in the past, with journalist DaveOCKOP previously taking to Twitter to say:

"If Newcastle are close to signing Barella for £50m Liverpool need to enter that race. He's an incredible player."

Everything about the midfielder seems to be pointing in a positive direction. Now, it's up to Arsenal whether they want to push ahead with a deal this summer.