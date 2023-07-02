Arsenal "might look at" Torino centre-back Perr Schurrs "as a backup option for their defence", claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Arsenal transfer news - what's the latest on Perr Schurrs?

It looks to be a busy summer for Arsenal this year, with a deal for Jurrien Timber looking more likely as time goes on and the club now all but set to land West Ham United's Declan Rice.

The newest name added to the North London side's ever-growing shopping list is Netherlands U21 international, Schurrs.

In an article for GIVEMESPORT last week, Dean Jones confirmed that at one point, the Gunners had, in fact, 'scouted him' and that if plans for some of their other targets don't work out, Schurrs 'is a left-field name to look out for.'

However, Edu and Co. will want to get a move on if they're serious about landing the former Ajax man, as they aren't the only ones monitoring his situation.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, the 6 foot 3 titan has a few other suitors interested in his services, including Newcastle United, Napoli and Crystal Palace.

The price touted for the 23-year-old is €40-50m (£34-43m) according to Italian publication Tuttosport, which considering the North London club's other spending plans this summer, might just prove to be a bridge too far.

What has Dean Jones said about Perr Schurrs to Arsenal?

Jones quickly highlighted that Arsenal's interest in the player was primarily as a potential backup option for their new defence.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "He was talked to me most recently as the type of player that Arsenal might look at as a backup option for their defence if they needed a new centreback."

Would Perr Schurrs be a good signing for Arsenal?

The defender, who played with Jurrien Timber at Ajax, has been hailed as a "mountain".

Hailed as a "great Dutch talent" by former Arsenal star Marc Overmars, Schurrs would make a great backup signing for Arsenal - but not at the price reported.

He had a strong season for Turin's second team last year, averaging a decent match rating of 6.67 across his 30 Serie A games, even picking up a couple of assists along the way, per WhoScored.

His underlying numbers are also respectable, if not outstanding.

According to FBref, the player averages 1.97 tackles, 1.08 interceptions, 1.08 blocks and 3.95 clearances, all per 90.

However, the Gunners already have a defensive unit packed with stars, and with the potential addition of fellow Dutchman Timber in the coming weeks, dropping another £34-43m on a player that might not start and hasn't got outstanding numbers to back him up might not be the best use of money.

That said, if Overmars rates him as highly as he appears to, there might just be something there for Mikel Arteta to work with.