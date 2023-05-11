Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to sign two midfielders at the Emirates this summer to strengthen his squad, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news surrounding Arsenal's hunt for midfield additions?

As per Sky Sports News, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who is a target for Arsenal, will be allowed to leave the London Stadium this summer if the Hammers receive a bid of £120 million for his services.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have also shown interest in the England international ahead of the forthcoming transfer window and it is thought that West Ham may also entertain a bid of £100 million alongside a player in exchange.

90min also claim that Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo 'remains an option' for Arteta this summer as he looks to bolster his engine room, with the Seagulls reportedly open to discussing the future of the Ecuadorian if a fee of £80 million is put on the table.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea tried to sign Caicedo in January and were knocked back in their advances before he eventually penned an extension at the Amex Stadium until 2027.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth believes that Arsenal will at least try to sign one midfielder this summer; however, he wouldn't be surprised if they entered the market to strengthen the middle of the park with a couple of additions.

Sheth said: “There’s every chance. We know that Rice is the priority target, but you've got to remember that in January, we knew of the interest in Declan Rice, but we also knew that they'd made two or three bids for Moises Caicedo at Brighton as well.

“Was it one or the other? Or were they being ambitious and thinking ‘Let's try and get both of these players?’I think they will definitely try and get one in that area in the summer.”

What other midfielders have Arsenal been linked with ahead of the summer?

Arsenal have been linked with several other midfield options ahead of the summer transfer window as they aim to beef up their pool of players to pick from heading into 2023/24.

As per GOAL, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been 'discussed' as someone the Gunners could pursue in the off-season amid his continuous contract stand-off at Stamford Bridge.

O Jogo via Sport Witness claim that Sporting Lisbon ace Manuel Ugarte has been scouted by Arsenal recently and the Gunners have been 'captivated' by his 'great level' of performances.

One report from Spain details that Real Sociedad playmaker Martin Zubimendi is said to be 'very close' to accepting an offer to join Arsenal; however, we will wait and see what transpires upon the conclusion of this campaign when the window opens.