Arsenal could potentially have "two more" signings to come this summer after deals for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber are all tied up, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Arsenal transfer news - who else are the club targeting?

Arsenal have already made a huge splash in the transfer window this summer, with their £105m bid for Declan Rice reportedly accepted by West Ham United, pending discussions over the deal's structure.

The North Londoners have also just announced their first signing of the summer, German international Havertz, from cross-city rivals Chelsea.

The deal cost a reported £65m, which puts the dynamic midfielder second - soon to be third - on Arsenal's list of most expensive transfers ever.

However, Mikel Arteta hasn't neglected the defence as a €45m/48 (£39m/41) deal to bring Ajax's exciting Jurrien Timber to the Emirates looks to be coming to a successful conclusion, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

In past windows, this would represent a stunning level of spending for a club synonymous with penny-pinching during the Emirates era, yet Edu and Co. might only be getting started.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's transfer plans?

Jones was clear that despite the club already spending big this summer, he has heard information suggesting that they have plans to spend more.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I expect Arsenal to put their foot on the ball after they get these next two signings through the door. It's been an intense period trying to tie up Havertz, Timber and Rice, but they are in a very good place now, and my information is that more signings will be coming — but not just yet.

"They will start getting the players in for pre-season and then assess how, when and where they attack the market further. It wouldn't surprise me if there are two more to come — but not yet."

Before this summer, who were Arsenal's five most expensive signings ever?

The Gunners look like they are about to blow their previous spending records out of the water this summer, but who were the priciest players to don the famous red and white beforehand?

In fifth place is Gabriel Jesus, who joined the club from now title rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for just £45m.

The Brazilian enjoyed a great first season in North London, and had it not been for his knee injury at the World Cup, he would have likely ended the season on more than the 11 goals he did.

At number four, Alexandre Lacazette who arrived in 2017 from French outfit Lyon for a hefty £46.5m.

Despite ending his time at the club with a rather slender goal tally of just 54 goals in 158 Premier League appearances, the Frenchman was a player fans respected for his tireless hold-up play, and since his return to Lyon, he has found his scoring form again.

Ben White holds the third spot, the £50m man that had his fair share of detractors upon his move to the club in 2021, detractors that have likely changed their tune by now.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man played his first season for the club in his natural position at centre-half but was moved out to right-back upon the introduction of William Saliba, a position he has since flourished in.

Claiming the silver medal is former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who cost the club £56m after joining in the January transfer window of 2018.

While things may have ended poorly for the former Dortmund star at the Emirates when he was in form, he was nigh unstoppable.

In just 163 games for the club, the Gabon international racked up 98 goals and 21 assists, forming a particularly potent duo with Lacazette.

Unfortunately, first place in this list goes to a player that has to be described as somewhat of a flop, Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian winger joined the Gunners from Lille in the summer of 2019 for a club record fee of £72m, and despite showing occasional glimpses of brilliance, he never reached the potential so many had hoped he would under Arteta.