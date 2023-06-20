Arsenal have been linked to a host of talent early on in the transfer window, as Mikel Arteta and Edu prepare for a busy summer in north London.

From Kai Havertz to Declan Rice, the Gunners have been the subject of a potential destination for fellow Premier League stars, with the latest link following that narrative.

What’s the latest on Harvey Barnes' future?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal have emerged as a club interested in Leicester City sensation Harvey Barnes.

The Englishman suffered relegation with the Foxes and is almost certainly due to depart this summer, favouring against playing in the Championship next term.

The report relates to Tottenham’s chase for Barnes, however, states that the 25-year-old could wait until further into the window to decide his future, with Arsenal and West Ham also interested.

A separate report from the Leicester Mercury that surfaced earlier this month revealed that the Foxes value the winger at £30m.

What could Harvey Barnes offer to Arsenal?

Despite suffering demotion to the Championship, the Burnley-born gem imposed himself on the Premier League, scoring 13 goals in a testing campaign at the King Power.

Lauded as “incredible” by former manager Brendan Rodgers, the 25-year-old would be a worthy introduction for most sides in the league due to his dynamic approach from the wing.

In terms of what he could bring to Arsenal, the Englishman operates almost identically to Brazilian sensation Gabriel Martinelli, deployed as a left-winger that enjoys cutting in on his favoured right foot to cause havoc in the final third.

While the 22-year-old prevails as a higher performer than the Arsenal target this season, their statistics mirror in terms of their strengths and the levels the Foxes star could hit if playing in a better side.

As per FBref, Barnes averaged 3.32 progressive carries to Martinelli’s 4.00 per 90, as well as recording 8.53 progressive passes received per 90 to the Brazilian's 11.29, showing the similarities in their strengths and desire to cause havoc in dangerous areas.

A similar pattern is identified in their scoring frequency this campaign, with the Leicester star averaging a 0.43 goals per 90 to the Arsenal gem’s 0.48 once again conveying the fuel the winger could add to the Gunners’ attack, via FBref.

As highlighted last season, the north Londoners were stretched for depth in terms of having sufficient quality to allow for consistent results during absences.

In introducing Barnes, Arteta would add significant quality to Arsenal’s ranks in a player that could rival Martinelli to push his game to another level to ensure his spot in the starting XI is maintained.

With Champions League involvement coming next campaign too, it’s imperative that the Gunners have considerable depth to rotate between in order to challenge at the top level.