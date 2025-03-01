Since entering the dugout in December 2019, it would be fair to say that Mikel Arteta has got a lot right at Arsenal.

The Spaniard has transformed a painfully mediocre team unable to qualify for the Champions League into regular Premier League title challengers.

The former captain has got plenty of things right off the pitch as well, from setting a clear standard to making excellent additions to the squad, such as Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

Arsenal's League finishes under Arteta Season Position Points 2023/24 2nd 89 2022/23 2nd 84 2021/22 5th 69 2020/21 8th 61 2019/20 8th 56 All Stats via the Premier League

However, he's also guilty of some mistakes, especially in recruitment, as one of his signings from just a few years ago has seen his valuation plummet since moving to N5.

Arteta's worst signings

In terms of recent examples, you can't get much worse than Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea loanee was undoubtedly a panic signing on the final day of the summer transfer window, and while he told the fans that they would "see the best" of him in red and white, they've seen anything but.

The former England regular has only managed to amass a paltry tally of one goal and two assists in 21 games, which comes to a dire average of a goal involvement every seven games.