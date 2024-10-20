In a move that would finally provide Mikel Arteta with backup for Bukayo Saka, Arsenal now reportedly have one Borussia Dortmund star firmly in their sights after sending their scouts to watch him in action.

Arsenal transfer news

When looking for a weakness in the current Arsenal side, their frontline instantly stands out. Whilst Saka and Kai Havertz ensure that Arteta's attack is far from blunt, the Gunners still lack a ruthless goalscorer to lead the line, having failed on the transfer front in the summer. When 2025 arrives, the rumours look set to pick up where they left off on that front though. But whether the Gunners finally solve their problem remains to be seen.

The likes of Jonathan David have already been linked to the Emirates, with the Lille striker set to leave the French club as a free agent at the end of the campaign. An out-and-out striker, David would potentially transform Arsenal from title contenders into a side capable of finally dethroning Premier League champions Manchester City, especially if another star arrives alongside him.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal now have Jamie Bynoe-Gittens firmly in their sights after their scouts returned from Borussia Dortmund impressed by the Manchester City academy graduate.

Reportedly valued at €60m (£50m) by Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Edu Gaspar will have to splash the cash if they are to beat the likes of Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur to hand the Englishman the chance at Premier League redemption after rising to stardom in the Bundesliga.

Still just 20 years old, the winger is certainly one to watch and a player who may even follow the same path as Jadon Sancho from Dortmund back to the Premier League as a City academy graduate. Of course, however, he'll want to avoid the disaster that Sancho endured by picking what proved to be the wrong move to Manchester United.

"Superb" Bynoe-Gittens could provide cover for Saka

Whilst he'd eventually be vying for a starting place, £48,000-a-week Gittens could first provide the perfect and much-needed cover for Saka at the Emirates. It's there that the Englishman could even learn from his more experienced countryman on his way to becoming one of the standout stars, himself.

With four goals and three assists in 10 games so far this season, Bynoe-Gittens is proving the opinion of U23 scout Antonio Mango, who dubbed the winger "superb" last season and claimed that he should be starting at Borussia Dortmund.

The rest of the Premier League watched on as Arsenal were exposed to life without Saka last time out of course, as they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Bournemouth. It's an experience that the Gunners will not be keen to experience again anytime soon, making a move for the likes of Bynoe-Gittens in 2025 all the more important.