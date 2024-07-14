With just one month to go until the start of the new Premier League season, Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign a player who could solve their striker problems this summer.

Arsenal transfer news

The current Arsenal side isn't one that needs wholesale changes ahead of the new campaign. The Gunners came close to dethroning Manchester City for a second season running last time but ultimately lost against Pep Guardiola's winning machine. One problem was apparent in that failure amid so many glimpses of world-class potential, and that was the lack of ruthless goalscorer in Mikel Arteta's side.

As talented as Gabriel Jesus is, he is not a forward known for his goalscoring exploits - instead for his work off the ball and linking play. The same can be said for Kai Havertz, who did enjoy a resurgent spell after a difficult start to life in North London but is ultimately not the type of goalscorer that the Gunners lacked in abundance last season. Now looking to solve that problem, those at The Emirates have reportedly joined the race for a La Liga star.

According to reports via Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have shown their interest in Joao Felix in the last few hours, with the striker looking to complete a move away from Atletico Madrid by the time he has to return to the La Liga club for pre-season duty on July 26. The Portugal forward would be returning to London, having previously spent time on loan at Chelsea.

A player who is represented by the same agency as Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira, Felix may finally bring an end to a nightmare Atletico Madrid spell on a permanent basis this summer. Given that the Spanish giants initially spent a reported £113m, however, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be priced out of a move in the next 12 days.

"Versatile" Felix would be a Jesus repeat

If Arsenal are looking for a ruthless goalscorer, then Felix is not their man. Instead, like Jesus, his best work comes when linking the play and away from goalmouth action as the type of player that the North London giants already have in Jesus and Havertz. Adding a third option of that calibre would quickly prove to be needless at The Emirates.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Joao Felix Gabriel Jesus Goals 7 4 Assists 3 5 Expected Goals 8.7 6.3 Key Passes 19 29

Two players who underperformed compared to their expected goals last season, Arsenal must avoid relying on Jesus to lead their line and adding to their problems by welcoming Felix.

Of course, had it not been for Barcelona's financial difficulties, then the Spanish club could have re-signed Felix this summer. Former manager Xavi was full of praise for the Portugal international last season, saying via 90Min: "He is comfortable going from the wing to the inside. He can play as a 9, on the right, but he is less comfortable there. He is versatile, he will give us alternatives and will help us a lot."