With Riccardo Calafiori on his way, Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with a former Premier League midfielder who recently impressed at Euro 2024.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have been forced to be patient in the transfer market this summer and are only just getting going in the final month of the window. But that patience looks set to pay off, with Calafiori on the verge of arriving to complete his medical and make his move from Bologna official this summer. The central defender was a standout for the Serie A side last season, as they shocked Italian football by qualifying for the Champions League.

It could yet be two in quick succession for those in north London too. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have now agreed personal terms with Mikel Merino as they look to bring the Real Sociedad midfielder back to the Premier League.

The midfielder is into the final year of his Sociedad deal and is reportedly keen to complete a move to the Gunners, though they are yet to reach an agreement with the La Liga club. Swapping Sociedad for Arsenal would cap off a summer to remember for the former Newcastle United man, having already played his part in Spain's Euro 2024 victory a few weeks ago.

Earning a reported £52,000-a-week, Merino's arrival would hardly break the bank at the Emirates and could quickly become an intelligent arrival to replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey. As Arsenal go for a third time lucky in pursuit of dethroning Manchester City, adding depth to their midfield may quickly prove to be key.

"Unique" Merino can replace Partey

With just a year left until the end of his current contract, Arsenal may need to replace Partey sooner rather than later, which is where Merino could come in. A player who can fill in at both defensive midfield and slightly ahead in the centre of midfield, Ben Mattinson even believes that his "unique" profile can replace Granit Xhaka a year after his departure.

Welcoming a player of such a profile could also lift the pressure on Declan Rice in what could quickly prove to be vital for Mikel Arteta's side. England fans saw at the Euros just how much at risk Rice is of being overrun if he doesn't have the right profile to provide cover alongside him. Merino could provide that cover in abundance.