Arsenal have now made an approach over potentially signing a South American sensation, as manager Mikel Arteta holds behind-the-scenes transfer meetings with the club's hierarchy about how the team can be improved before February 3.

Speaking in his latest pre-match press conference this afternoon, Arteta shared an update on their January transfer plans, and fresh faces remain a real possibility.

The Spaniard has consistently refused to rule out incoming transfers this month, but it will depend on opportunities and whether they can seriously upgrade Arsenal's current options. Arteta has also confirmed discussions with Emirates Stadium higher-ups over recruitment, hinting there have been internal N5 conversations over possible January deals.

"We always have discussions with the ones above about how we can improve the team," said Arteta on the January window, ahead of their FA Cup clash against Man United this weekend.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 1

"It’s always a possibility, if it’s somebody that is going to make us much better. We have certain limitations, and we have lots of gaps and things you have to cover.

"It's also about the players and whether you can afford them. I have so much support from the board, I continue to have it. To win the maximum amount of football matches in the way we want to play.

"That support continues to be there, but we have our limitations."

Arsenal are weighing up new wide options they could sign in January, with star forward Bukayo Saka out until March after undergoing hamstring surgery. There are also some suggestions that interim sporting director Jason Ayto has his eyes on new strikers, with an Arsenal enquiry allegedly made for Aston Villa starlet Jhon Duran (CaughtOffside).

Thomas Partey and Jorginho are also out of contract at the end of this season as well, as things stand at least - motivating Arsenal to scour the market for potential new midfielders.

Wolves star Joao Gomes, who has performed superbly at Molineux over the past 24 months, is rumoured to be on their agenda.

Since signing for Vitor Pereira's side for £15 million from Flamengo in January 2023, the Brazilian has earned his first international caps in the famous yellow, green and blue jersey - whilst also starting 32 Premier League games and averaging more tackles per 90 than any other Wolves player last season (WhoScored).

The 23-year-old's stellar form has put him on the radar of elite English sides, and according to journalist Rudy Galetti on X, Arsenal have made an enquiry over signing Gomes to ask for information on a potential transfer.

The starlet is rumoured by other media outlets to command an asking price of around £50 million, according to other reports, but Galetti's sources state that it would take a mammoth offer to sway Wolves into doing business this month.

Gomes has been called a "super talent" by former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, and he's also said to be attracting interest from Tottenham, Man United and Liverpool.