Arsenal have joined the race to sign one of the best midfielders in world football, according to a report this week.

Gunners set for summer revamp

Though they are currently deep in a title race, it is expected to be another busy summer for Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar in north London. A striker is undoubtedly their priority after seeing Gabriel Jesus miss a large part of the season through injury, but they also require cover for William Saliba and Gabriel, both of whom have been a key part of this season's Premier League success to date, playing almost every minute available as a partnership.

An alternative to Bukayo Saka on the right wing would be smart too; the Englishman has been nursing an injury for some time and was forced to withdraw from international duty as a result last month.

But midfield could see the biggest revamp. Mohamed Elneny is set to leave the club when his contract expires, while Jorginho's contract also runs out, though there is talk of the Italian being offered an extension.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the past and, a free agent in 2025, could be cashed in on this summer instead.

Arsenal's options in defensive midfield Player Contract expiry Thomas Partey 2025 Declan Rice 2028 Mohamed Elneny 2024 Jorginho 2024

With that in mind, central midfield may be a priority for the Gunners, and reports suggest they may have found their man.

"Mentality monster" on the way?

That player in question is none other than 29-year-old German star Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract in 12 months time and could be cashed in on by German giants Bayern Munich for the same reason Arsenal may sell Partey.

The diminutive midfielder has long been linked with a move away from Bavaria, and reports earlier in the season named Arsenal as one of five clubs that he'd be willing to join were he to depart. Now, it appears the feeling is mutual. As per Football Transfers, Arsenal have 'approached' Bayern for Kimmich, though they have been warned Bayern 'will refuse' to discuss a move for their midfielder until the end of the season.

The Gunners are keen to find cover for both right back and central midfield, and deployed Partey in that role earlier in the season. With vast experience in both positions, Kimmich could be the perfect option for the hybrid position Mikel Arteta is seeking, though his massive £320,000 per week wages at the Allianz Arena could prove a major obstacle.

Kimmich has been singled out for high praise by Bayern coaches, and former boss Hansi Flick was particularly keen on the German.

“Joshua Kimmich is an absolute professional, a mentality monster,” he revealed in 2021. “He’s always in the game, he never gives up. He’s one who always pushes but of course has enormous quality on the ball.”

Arsenal will of course get the chance to watch Kimmich up close in the coming weeks as they face Bayern in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Should they get their way, he may become a mainstay at the Emirates Stadium, rather than just a visitor.