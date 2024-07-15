In pursuit of another new signing after David Raya, Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a new "highly-rated" gem who could become an important part of Mikel Arteta's side in years to come.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have endured a quiet transfer window so far, with no major outgoings coupled with no new headline-stealing incomings, with Raya's loan move turning permanent the only arrival. The biggest new name that has emerged as a potential contender to arrive at the Emirates this summer has been Riccardo Calafiori. The Bologna centre-back stood out in a poor Italian side at Euro 2024 to attract significant interest from around Europe, but it seems as though it's now Arsenal in pole position for his signature.

Adding the strength in depth needed to even challenge Manchester City once again, let alone steal their Premier League crown, Arsenal are gearing up to make it a third time lucky at the top of English football. That said, rumours suggest that they're not just thinking ahead to next season with their summer business, but also years to come.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal have reached an "agreement" to sign Tommy Setford - a "highly-rated" young goalkeeper from Ajax. The deal is reportedly set to be worth €1m plus add-ons and will see the teenager join up with the Arsenal squad in pursuit of becoming the heir to David Raya's number one shirt.

Given the future of Aaron Ramsdale remains in doubt too, Setford may yet emerge as a serious option for Arteta in competitions such as the Carabao Cup to hand the young shot-stopper a major boost.

"Highly-rated" Setford one for the future

Arsenal's goalkeeping department has been the subject of debate for the last season. At the beginning of the campaign, it was still very much Ramsdale who was given the nod by Arteta, even as Raya arrived. After one too many shakey moments, however, the England international found himself axed and hasn't been able to reclaim his starting spot since. Now, with his future in doubt in search of a starting spot, the Gunners are set to welcome one for the future.

Those in North London have also been eyeing Dan Bentley from Wolverhampton Wanderers and have even reportedly had an offer rejected to sign the 30-year-old goalkeeper. For now, however, Setford looks most likely to become Arsenal's first fresh face of the summer transfer window.

Raya, now 28 years old, appears to be in the prime of his career, but when the time comes, Setford could emerge as a ready-made replacement for the Spaniard if all goes well. First, however, the teenager must impress in the Hale End academy, which has produced a number of gems in recent years.