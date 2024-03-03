It's no secret that Arsenal want to sign attacking reinforcements, with Ivan Toney the main name mentioned among potential summer options for Mikel Arteta. Now, however, an alternative option has reportedly emerged.

Arsenal transfer news

Whilst the Gunners remain in the race to win the Premier League title, they've lacked a clinical forward at times with the output of their attacking front three painting quite the picture.

Arsenal's front three in the Premier League (via FBref) Stat Bukayo Saka Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Martinelli Starts 25 13 12 Goals 13 4 5 Assists 7 3 3

With that said, it's no surprise that Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention towards Toney, who could leave Brentford this summer in a deal worth as much as £80m. The forward recently returned from a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules, instantly finding his goalscoring boots to send reminders around the Premier League about his clear talent.

Reports suggest that the Gunners could turn to an alternative option, however. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have scouted Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres multiple times.

Romano said in his CaughtOffside column: "Although there are many clubs that are attentive to Viktor Gyokeres at the moment, none have made a move as yet, nothing is happening now. It’s one for the summer.

"His conditions are that he has a €100m release clause then we will see what happens in the summer – but we know how difficult is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs. Many clubs have also sent their scouts to watch him, Arsenal for sure multiple times – but also others are closely monitoring the situation."

With that said, when the summer window arrives, it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal choose €100m (£86m) Gyokeres over Toney.

"Outstanding" Gyokeres is one of Europe's best

Since leaving Coventry City last season, Gyokeres has been one of the best strikers in Europe, making the interest in the forward little surprise. It is the type of rise that analyst and former player Adrian Clarke saw coming too, having praised the Swede when speaking to talkSPORT last May.

Clarke said (via Football League World): “You two [Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist] know what a good striker looks like, and at that level, he is mustard. I think he’s Premier League-ready, actually. Viktor Gyokeres, he was outstanding.”

If Arsenal are looking for a killer in front of goal, then everything is pointing towards Gyokeres. The former Coventry striker is enjoying a season to remember in Portugal and is long overdue a move to the Premier League. As the Gunners weigh up their options this summer, it should be Gyokeres who stands above the rest, including Brentford forward and current target Toney.