Arsenal are one of, if not the most in-form team in the Premier League at the moment.

Mikel Arteta's side have completely recovered from their festive period slump and are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak in the league.

It hasn't just been the points on the board that have impressed fans and pundits, but the manner in which the Gunners have collected them, with an almost comical aggregate score of 31-3.

A team that looked bereft of finishers just a couple of months ago suddenly can't stop scoring, and everyone is getting involved, including right-back Ben White, who scored the club's 10,000th goal on Monday night.

How White has performed this season

The 2023/24 season has been an odd one for White, as his form has generally mirrored the team's. He wasn't at his best for the first part of the season and struggled against Fulham home and away, earning WhoScored match ratings of 6.05 and 6.08, respectively.

However, that's about as far as it goes for his notably poor performances this season, and while he didn't blow anyone away before Christmas, he remained solid, which is what Arteta clearly loves about him.

Ben White this season Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 2 Goal Involvement per Match 0.10 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In October, he told the media, "I am really happy with Ben. He's been a consistent player for us, he's always been available for us. He's developed in a great way as a centre-back and especially as a full-back because there were some question marks as well. He's got the character of a fighter."

In all, he's made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, scored two goals, provided two assists and been one of the first names on the team sheet. He's also starting to look like more of an attacking threat, as demonstrated by his brilliant goal against Sheffield.

There is no doubt that the former Brighton & Hove Albion gem is one of the most important players in Arteta's squad at the moment, but the Spaniard might have some extra competition for him next season as one of the club's loanees continues to tear it up in the Championship this year.

Why Brooke Norton-Cuffy could thrive in Arteta's system

The loanee in question is England U21 player Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who has been enjoying a brilliant season in the second tier with fellow London outfit Millwall.

The Pimlico-born full-back joined the Arsenal youth system as a youngster, rising through the various junior sides before earning his first loan move to Lincoln City in the 2021/22 season, where he scored one goal and provided one assist in 17 appearances.

The following season, he made 45 appearances across two short-term loans with Rotherham United and Coventry City. He made it to the play-off final with the latter and only just fell short against Luton Town.

The 20-year-old has been even more impressive for Millwall this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 31 appearances so far, primarily from the right side of midfield and being described as "fantastic" by manager Joe Edwards.

The "insane carrier", as described by data analyst Ben Mattinson, has proven to be a versatile player over the last couple of seasons, with 59 of his 129 appearances coming in the right of midfield, 37 coming at right-back, four at centre-back and the final three between midfield and the left side of the pitch.

This ability to step into several roles within the team is something Arteta likes in his full-backs, as demonstrated in White's transition from centre-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu's tendency to play on the right and left of the defence and even with Jakub Kiwior's recent run of games at left-back.

Arsenal's versatile full-backs Position RB CB LB White 83 Games 207 Games 4 Games Tomiyasu 89 Games 97 Games 19 Games Kiwior 0 Games 108 Games 25 Games Norton-Cuffy 37 Games 4 Games 1 Games All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, it's not just his versatility but also his physicality that could see the 20-year-old thrive in this current Arsenal team.

Mattinson has described his build and strength as "on another level", which could help the 5 foot 11 gem transition into top-flight football easier than some might expect.

Ultimately, Norton-Cuffy still has a lot to prove, but with how well he has done in the Championship, his positional versatility, and impressive physical attributes, there is a real chance he could be brought into the squad as a backup for White next season and to potentially compete for that starting spot down the line.