Arsenal might have broken the record for the most goals scored in an away knockout Champions League game on Tuesday, but ask their fans what they need, and most will still say a striker.

The Gunners failed to bring one in last summer and, despite losing Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus before it slammed shut, did so again in the winter window.

This need for another goalscoring forward has only been made more acute by further injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.