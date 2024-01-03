Arsenal’s most recent match was a 2-1 defeat to Fulham, which was their second loss within a week.

The result saw them drop down to fourth in the Premier League table, and they’re now just one point above rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With some cracks beginning to show in the side, Mikel Arteta will look to bolster his squad in January.

Arsenal transfers latest - Martin Zubimendi

According to journalist Dean Jones - as per GiveMeSport - Arsenal have a “serious interest” in Martin Zubimendi, who has been labelled a “special talent” by journalist Antonio Mango.

The Spanish midfielder is contracted to Real Sociedad until 2027, and he has a £53m release clause.

Furthermore, Zubimendi isn’t eager to leave the club, and with Arsenal’s financial fair play situation, a move could be difficult this winter, albeit it remains a deal the Gunners should certainly consider.

Martin Zubimendi’s style of play

Arsenal have conceded in seven of their last eight matches, with the slightly light midfield making Arteta’s side less defensively secure. The new tactics of having Declan Rice as a lone defensive midfielder, Kai Havertz as almost a second striker at times, and Martin Odegaard having more defensive responsibility have really impacted the side - and the latter in particular.

Last season, the Arsenal captain was unstoppable, registering seven assists and scoring 15 goals, however, his attacking capability has been nullified slightly this season - with just four goals and four assists to his name in the league. The Norwegian was at his best as the freely attacking midfielder alongside Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

The signing of Zubimendi could allow Arteta to return to that successful midfield formula. Therefore, let's look at how the 24-year-old would enable that based on the Spaniard’s stats from the 2023/24 La Liga season.

Zubimendi's stats Stats (per 90) Zubimendi Percentile Pass completion % 85.0% Top 29% Passes into final third 4.81 Top 29% Interceptions 1.18 Top 26% Touches (Def 3rd) 3.19 Top 18% Clearances 1.90 Top 17% Stats via FBref

Firstly, Zubimendi is a versatile midfielder who can play as a lone defensive midfielder with two high eights in front of him, in a double pivot, or in a flat midfield three. However, he mainly features as the defensive-minded midfielder who mops up and ensures that the ball gets to the creative players in front of him. His game is far from flamboyant, and he prefers to set the tempo by playing simple football.

If the Spain star was to join Arsenal, it is safe to presume that he would slot into the role that Rice is currently playing, forcing the former West Ham United man into the box-to-box left-eight role that Xhaka made his own before his departure. This would then allow Odegaard to express himself in the final third much more than he did last campaign, relieving him of some defensive duties.

This would then have a positive impact on the rest of the attack, with the wingers becoming less isolated and the centre forward having more options to bounce the ball in and around the box. Zubimendi would bring much more balance to the side overall, providing a screen in front of the dominant centre-back pairing.

Overall, Zubimendi - who has previously been likened to fellow La Liga star, Toni Kroos - would certainly help improve Arteta and allow Odegaard to return to his attacking role, reviving the Gunners skipper in the process.