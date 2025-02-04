Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was keen on bringing in a new forward during the January transfer window.

With Gabriel Jesus missing the rest of the season due to injury, reducing the burden on Kai Havertz appeared to be a key priority for the Spaniard, especially as the Gunners are currently in a Premier League title race.

Sadly, they failed to do so with a number of targets going begging, notably in the final week of the window.

Who Arsenal missed out on in January

Ollie Watkins emerged as a transfer target towards the latter end of the transfer window. Arteta, despite his interest in the current Aston Villa star, failed to bring him down to the Emirates.

Elsewhere, Mathys Tel also looked like a viable option, especially considering his lack of action for Bayern Munich during the current season. It's thought a loan move could be a possibility for the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur were also keen, but it soon emerged that he turned down a move to Spurs. However, a late twist in the hunt for the Frenchman meant that he agreed a late move to join the Premier League side on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign, inflicting more pain on Arteta.

Nevertheless, the manager has someone in his squad who has the potential to surpass Tel, particularly after his exploits against Manchester City on the weekend.

Arsenal's very own Mathys Tel

Tel has operated predominantly as a winger during the embryonic stages of his career thus far, but Vincent Kompany has utilised h