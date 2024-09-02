Moments. That's what decides a title, particularly in the Premier League. Arsenal had many moments last term, for good and for worse that determined the destination of the trophy.

That late defeat to Aston Villa didn't help. Neither did their record around the festive period. But, there was good. Oh, there was plenty of good. That Declan Rice howitzer against his former employers. That Bukayo Saka goal at Tottenham, that late winner versus Luton and the mesmerising victory against Manchester United at the Emirates.

Ultimately, they were missing that final ingredient, the tonic that would have bridged the two-point gap that Manchester City were ultimately crowned champions with.

What is that ingredient? Well, a certain Erling Haaland would do.

Erling Haaland's 24/25 season in numbers

Arteta is trying his very hardest to topple Man City and in the process of doing so is taking inspiration from the way they line up and complete business.

The signing of Riccardo Calafiori this summer - a centre-back turned marauding full-back - is potentially their answer to Josko Gvardiol but they are still lacking that Haaland-type figure. Isn't everyone, you may ask?

Arsenal looked at signing a new striker this summer but their plans were forced to change when one of their main targets, Benjamin Sesko, signed a new contract with RB Leipzig.

So, the Gunners went without and it wasn't until they welcomed Raheem Sterling to the club on transfer deadline day that an attacker was added. A former City player - it's rather typical, isn't it?

Haaland has already shown why he could be the difference this season. He's scored back-to-back hat-tricks to take his early seasonal haul to seven goals in three outings. It's ludicrous stuff from one of the greatest goalscorers we've ever seen in English football. It's hardly a surprise that the Norwegian is valued at a mighty £152m by Transfermarkt, not that City would let him go anytime soon.

Haaland vs Havertz: 24/25 PL Season Stat (per 90 mins) Haaland Havertz Progressive carries 1.33 2.00 Progressive passes 1.00 3.33 Passes completed 6 15 Passes into final third 0.33 0.33 Shot-creating actions 1.67 2.67 Tackles won 0.67 0.67 Touches 16.7 32.3 Stats via FBRef.

So, without that relentless goalscoring figure, Arsenal will need to share the spoils around the team.

Arsenal's Haaland-like figures

The closest thing Arsenal have to Haaland in the squad is Kai Havertz. The German is by no means a scorer of goals on the same regular basis but standing at 6 foot 4, they are the exact same height. They're also left-footed which certainly helps with that comparison.

Havertz, now charged with leading the line, will no doubt be vital this season and if he carries on his current trajectory is looking at a 20-goal campaign. As a striker, the former Chelsea man has scored ten goals and registered eight assists in 21 matches for the Gunners.

Leandro Trossard - newly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia - will also be important. He scored 17 times last term, meaning he ended the campaign only behind star boy Saka in that regard.

Saka will, of course, be the biggest player that Arteta depends on, even with the arrival of Sterling last Friday night.

He is the generational talent that Arsenal call upon in tough moments. He is the poster boy of the club and is only getting better. Last season the winger scored 20 times in all competitions, supplying 14 assists in the process. It's not Haaland levels of scoring but he's pretty damn good.

The Englishman, who enjoyed a brilliant Euro 2024, has been straight on it during the new season too, scoring once and supplying three assists in as many matches.

The highest-valued Premier League players Player Transfer valuation 1. Erling Haaland £152m 2. Phil Foden £126m 3. Bukayo Saka £118m 4. Rodri £110m 5. Declan Rice £101m 6. Martin Odegaard £93m 7. Bruno Guimaraes £72m 8. Ruben Dias £67m 9. Cole Palmer £67m 10. William Saliba £67m Valuations via Transfermarkt.

Now valued at £118m by Transfermarkt, his rise from a bubbly academy star to a tough-minded first-team player has been so enjoyable to watch.

Also key to their fortunes this term will be Rice. Whatever you think about the red card against Brighton, he is still one of the finest midfielders in the division, ranking as he does in the top 6% of positionally similar players in Europe for progressive carrying distance and the top 12% for defensive actions that end up leading to a shot on goal for his team.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

In short, Rice is a monster and an extremely tough one to stop. His reading of the play is first-class and he's even become a threat in the final third. Now trusted with corner-taking duties from the left-hand side of the pitch, his delivery is often inch-perfect.

He registered ten assists during his debut campaign in north London and also scored seven goals. Despite not being signed as a replacement for Granit Xhaka's no.8 role, he's still performed a pretty good job there when tasked with featuring in a more advanced role.

Currently valued at £101m by Transfermarkt, it means that both Rice and Saka combined are worth more than Haaland. Between them, they could well help to bridge that two-point gap from last season. They have been brilliant assets and will continue to be key as the title race takes shape over the months to come.