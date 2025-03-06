Mikel Arteta was appointed to take charge of Arsenal back in December 2019, and while he has led them on three Premier League title charges in a row now, things have not always been so easy.

For example, despite lifting the FA Cup at the end of his first campaign, the Spaniard led the team to an eighth-place finish in the league, and in the early stages of the following season, it looked like things were set to get worse.

The North Londoners were bottom of the table by the first international break, and from the 8th of November to Boxing Day, the team didn't win a league game.