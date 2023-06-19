Arsenal are set for an insanely busy summer.

Mikel Arteta and his hungry, inexperienced side were on the cusp of immortality when they were on course for the club’s first league title since the invincible season in 2004, but were narrowly warded off by the irrepressible Manchester City.

Ultimately, the main factor that allowed Pep Guardiola’s outfit to prevail was their vastly superior squad depth.

Despite missing out on silverware, the outlook for Arsenal is much different from previous years as they prepare to play in the Champions League and look to simply add more talent to a setup already brimming with potential.

One name who has emerged as one of the Gunners’ main targets is Kai Havertz.

What’s the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

According to the Guardian, the North London outfit are confident of securing a deal £60m deal for Havertz.

The Blues are willing to sell the 23-year-old, who has informed the club of his desire to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

The German’s contract doesn’t expire until 2025, and he won’t sign an extension, and with Chelsea under pressure to raise funds to dodge FFP and having a policy of selling players who are unwilling to commit to long-term deals, Havertz looks set for the Emirates Stadium.

The outlet also details that Arsenal is willing to match Havertz’s current wages, which are around £220k-per-week.

Who can Kai Havertz emulate at Arsenal?

Since arriving at Chelsea in the summer of 2020, the former Bayer Leverkusen has recorded 47 goal contributions in 132 appearances in England.

However, he has endured a tricky season, assisting just once in 47 outings, and was a regular starter in a Chelsea team that ended in a miserable 12th place.

He has been misprofiled at Stamford Bridge, as the German has often been started as the solo focal point, tasked with holding up the ball with his back to play, which has shunned the 24-year-old's involvement and creative influence

Outside of goals and assists, the 36-cap international has demonstrated himself to be a valuable asset - this is showcased by the fact he ranks within the highest 19% for progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

Havertz, therefore, is at his best when he is feeding off a striker, and he can undertake a free-flowing playmaking role, similar to what Mesut Ozil performed under Arsene Wenger.

The 34-year-old notched 123 goals and assists in 254 games in England, forging a generational reputation as one of the modern era’s most intricate creators.

Ozil and Havertz possess similar builds, relatively slim magicians with a silky touch and impudent close control, who lack meaningful physicality. That's not to mention their remarkable left-footed nature with the duo two of the most easy on the eye you'll see in football.

Described as “outstanding” by Owen Hargreaves, a move across the capital could reignite Havertz’s career and if he can follow his compatriot’s footsteps in North London, then he’s destined for greatness.