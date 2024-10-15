Arsenal's hierarchy are planning to sign an alternative to Bukayo Saka, and it is believed that internal talks have been held behind-the-scenes over this possibility at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal dealt Bukayo Saka scare after England injury

During the Three Lions' 2-1 humbling at home to Greece, manager Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff were dealt a 'heart in mouth' moment when Saka was forced off the field with a hamstring problem.

The £195,000-per-week star - an absolutely pivotal player for the Premier League title hopefuls - put fear into the hearts of supporters as well - considering how important he is to Arsenal's challenge for a first league crown in 21 years.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

However, interim England boss Lee Carsley then eased those concerns with an update prior to their win over Finland. Carsley explained that Saka would've been close to contention for the Finland game, but they withdrew him as a precautionary measure, and fully expect the 23-year-old to be fine.

"Bukayo would have been close, but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him," Carsley said ahead of their win over Finland. "He's a positive person and I expect him to be fine."

While Saka is expected to be available for Bournemouth, Gabriel Martinelli's injury fears on international duty with Brazil have sparked further concern over Arteta's wide options, and it is believed Arsenal think Takehiro Tomiyasu could be back on the treatment table.

Adding fuel to the fire, club captain and chief creator Martin Odegaard remains weeks away from a comeback, with Arsenal's strength in depth brought into debate as a result.

Arsenal "planning" to sign Saka alternative in 2025

While Saka's injury isn't thought to be serious, it has sparked internal discussions over whether they should bring in a back up/rotation option. That is according to well-connected former chief scout Mick Brown, who has told Football Insider that Arsenal are "planning" to sign an alternative to Saka as well as other key players.

“I’m sure they’re already looking to strengthen in that position,” said Brown.

“I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka. They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI. Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position.

“But that applies to Saka certainly, because a winger who’s always looking to take people on is always likely to get a whack and pick up a knock. This latest blow isn’t so serious, they hope, but with the way he plays, he’ll always pick up these little issues.

“He may always be available at the moment, but I know the club are planning for what happens if that isn’t the case any longer.“

Interestingly, Arsenal are believed to be targeting Antoine Semenyo for this role, following his impressive start to the campaign with Bournemouth.