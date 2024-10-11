Arsenal have enjoyed many highs as a football club, from the Premier League invincible season back in 2003/04 to their record 14 FA Cup triumphs.

However, in recent years, the club have been starved of any tangible success despite the excellent progression conducted by current boss Mikel Arteta since his appointment back in December 2019.

The Spaniard inherited a struggling squad, who were falling further and further away from the top four, but in recent years he’s steered the ship towards a first title in over two decades.

Impressive recruitment, a plethora of academy stars and continued dedication from Arteta have seen a huge turnaround, with the Gunners narrowly missing out on the title two seasons in a row.

Their incomings have been impeccable with all of the new additions contributing to the recent progression, but the outgoings have also allowed for increased funds to sign some of the current first-team stars.

How Arsenal’s record departures have faired since leaving

Folarin Balogun is just another player in a long line who came through the club’s Hale End academy with high expectations of being a key first-team member.

However, after just ten first-team appearances for the Gunners, he departed the Emirates in a £35m deal to join French side AS Monaco - an excellent price tag given his lack of impact in North London.

He’s since scored 11 times in 40 games for Monaco, proving to be a solid goalscoring option, but the club undoubtedly made the right call in parting ways with the American as the figure was simply too good to turn down.

Alex Iwobi is yet another great example of the phenomenal business conducted by the club in recent years, selling him to Everton for £28m back in 2019.

Whilst he made considerably more appearances than Balogun for the Gunners, his transfer still reflected good business, with the funds generated allowing the club to progress under Arteta.

He’s still a consistent Premier League performer, featuring over 180 times for the Toffees and current club Fulham, but given his potential at Arsenal, he’s certainly no way near the levels many expected.

As well as the aforementioned duo, the club also made the right call in allowing another young star to leave North London - with his price tag to this day the highest they’ve received for a player.

How Arsenal’s record departure has faired after leaving

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived at Arsenal as a baby-faced 17-year-old back in 2011 for a reported £12m from Southampton.

During his six-year spell in North London, the "incredible" midfielder, as he was dubbed by Jürgen Klopp, captured the hearts of the supporters, featuring 198 times for the Gunners, producing some memorable displays along the way.

He scored the winning goal in the 2015 Community Shield, whilst also starring as a youngster in the Champions League against Bayern Munich - with his versatility allowing him to feature in various different roles.

However, the club sold him to Liverpool for £35m during the summer of 2017, a record sale for the Gunners, and the right decision given his torrid luck with injuries over the last few years.

The 31-year-old has suffered various serious knee issues, ruling him out for large chunks of his career, which has restricted him from reaching his full potential.

Seven years on from his departure from the Emirates, Oxlade-Chamberlain is now only valued at £2.5m as per Transfermarkt - a real signal of his rapid decline since his move away from North London.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury history since leaving Arsenal Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2017/18 ACL 316 58 2018/19 Hamstring 34 8 2018/19 Knock 5 1 2019/20 Concussion 4 1 2019/20 Ankle 12 3 2020/21 Knee 113 20 2022/23 Hamstring 93 14 Total: 7 injuries 577 105 Stats via Transfermarkt

It’s a shame to see such a promising career fail to reach the heights it once promised, with injuries massively halting the midfielder’s development.

On the other hand, whilst it may have been an unpopular departure, it was the right call, with the club cashing in on the former England international whilst his stock was at its highest.