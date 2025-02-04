After over a month of rumours and speculation, Arsenal ended the transfer window with a grand total of zero first team signings.

Mikel Arteta's squad are still just about in the Premier League title race, are flying in the Champions League and have the slimmest of chances to overturn their two-goal deficit in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, but with no new addition to their thread-bare attack, the chance of any silverware feels distant.

Perhaps the disappointment stems from the fact that the North Londoners were linked to a plethora of tremendous attackers, from RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko to Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, only to end up with nothing.

At the same time, fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur secured the services of the incredibly exciting Mathys Tel, who was also linked with the Gunners, on a short-term loan with an option to buy at £45m.

However, while the Frenchman would have been a brilliant addition to the squad, Arteta already has a winger worth millions upon millions more who could still have a significant impact on the team's fortunes.

Why Arsenal would have wanted Tel

So, while we now know that Tel ended up joining the white side of North London, why would Arsenal have considered signing him before that happened?