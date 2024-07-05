After years of below-par business in the transfer market, Arsenal have finally started to operate with quality, with Mikel Arteta’s side reaping the rewards as a result.

Signings of William Saliba and Gabriel have locked out the defence, helping the Gunners finish the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with the best defensive record.

Academy graduate Bukayo Saka produced his best campaign for the club, finishing with 16 goals and nine assists, contributing to Arteta’s side having the second-highest tally of goals scored in England’s top-flight.

Declan Rice is another talent who has flourished at the Emirates after his big-money move, with his tally of 15 goal contributions last season making him the club’s fourth-highest player for goals and assists in a year where Arsenal nearly ended their 20-year wait for a league title.

However, it was one other midfielder’s stats that truly caught the eye, with the Arsenal talent producing several moments of magic that catapulted Arteta’s side to within touching distance of a Premier League triumph.

Martin Odegaard’s stats for Arsenal in 2023/24

Martin Odegaard joined the club for £34m back in the summer of 2021, after an impressive six-month stint on loan in North London in which he managed four goal contributions in his 20 appearances.

However, the Norwegian has gone from strength to strength since his permanent move to the Emirates, producing 22 goal contributions last season - demonstrating his abilities in the final third with his superb finishes and his eye for the perfect final pass to a teammate.

Martin Ødegaard's Arsenal career Season 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 Appearances 20 40 45 48 Goals 2 7 15 11 Assists 2 5 7 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.20 0.30 0.48 0.45 Stats via Transfermarkt

Arguably, his best performance came in the 5-0 demolition of Burnley at Turf Moor, where Odegaard netted a superb free kick, before teeing up Saka for a neat finish early on in the second half.

His performances have led to the 25-year-old being handed the club captain role, a reflection of Arteta’s trust in the attacking midfielder who has finally found a settled home in North London following a turbulent start to his career at Real Madrid after breaking through as a 16-year-

old.

Three years on from his big-money transfer to the club, Edu and Co conducted excellent business in bringing the ace to the club, with his market value skyrocketing as a result of his consistent displays under Arteta’s guidance.

Martin Odegaard’s market value in 2024

Looking back at the deal to sign Odegaard, Arsenal managed to sign the midfielder for an excellent fee - one that certainly looks to have paid off given his stats and the sharp increase in value.

The Norwegian is now valued at a whopping £93m as per Transfermarkt, a near three-time increase on the fee forked out for his signature during the early Arteta’s early stint in charge of the Gunners.

His subsequent value is more than rumoured new additions Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Zubimendi, who can only boast figures of £25.4m and £42.3m respectively - despite both being linked with moves around the £50m mark.

A deal for Calafiori - who was one of the breakout names from Euro 2024 - is progressing swiftly if you believe reports, with personal terms said to be agreed for a defender who could somehow make Arteta's backline even more impenetrable.

That said, everyone loves an attacker and despite the Gunners' supreme record at the back, it's the “exceptional” Odegaard, as described by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who walked home with the club's Player of the Season award for 2023/24. He has undoubtedly been one of the best additions to the club in the last decade, transforming their midfield and leading the revolution under Arteta.

Should he be able to build on his excellent form from last season, he may well be able to hand Arsenal the edge in the title race - cementing himself in the club’s history forever.