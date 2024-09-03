Arsenal's overall recruitment strategy has improved significantly since Mikel Arteta and Edu came together.

The Gunners' overall fortunes have improved too but that's largely because of the work done off the field, behind the scenes. The two lead a strict plan. Buy the right profile of player and buy wisely. If things don't go to plan, that's okay, just make sure you have a backup plan.

Perhaps the finest examples of that are Leandro Trossard and Jorginho. Arsenal sought mega-money signings - they've not been afraid to do that in recent years - with Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo targeted. Arsenal ended up being priced out of both players so they brought in two proven Premier League talents instead.

Trossard has been one of the biggest success stories to date, scoring 17 goals in all competitions last term, only three fewer than poster boy Bukayo Saka.

They've also sold pretty well too. Arsenal were a bit of a laughing stock in this department a few years back but last summer and indeed this one, they have bucked that trend with some important sales that will help to fund transfer windows to come.

Arsenal's biggest-ever sales Player Sale price 1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain £35m 2. Folarin Balogun £35m 3. Eddie Nketiah £30m 4. Cesc Fabregas £28.6m 5. Alex Iwobi £28m 6. Emile Smith Rowe £27m 7. Joe Willock £25m 8. Marc Overmars £25m 8. Emmanuel Adebayor £25m 9. Robin van Persie £24m 10. Nicolas Anelka £23m

There's also been the small matter of Declan Rice. Arsenal absolutely demolished their transfer record to bring him to the club in a mega £105m deal last summer.

Amazingly, they've already recouped that cash with most of it arriving through the door this summer.

Here are four players, all of which featured in the 2018/19 FA Youth Cup, who have helped to pay back that transfer fee.

1 Folarin Balogun

2 senior goals for Arsenal

Last summer Arsenal decided to cash in on American forward Folarin Balogun to the tune of £35m, the joint-highest fee the Gunners have ever received for a player.

Considering the forward only ever played ten senior games for the club, that's a remarkable achievement. It also goes to show the value of finding the right loan for your academy players.

If they enjoy success on a big stage then it's only going to hike their price up. Balogun could have been integrated into the Arsenal senior setup last summer but instead chose to go where he'd earn regular first-team minutes. You can't blame him.

However, after scoring 22 goals for Reims during the 2022/23 campaign, he underwhelmed after a permanent move to Monaco, netting just eight times last season.

On that evidence, Edu did well to sell him for such a high price.

2 Eddie Nketiah

38 senior goals for Arsenal

Considering Nketiah's experience it's rather remarkable that Balogun was sold for more. Either way,the £30m Crystal Palace will pay for the centre-forward has to be marked down as strong business.

It's pure profit from Arsenal's point of view and let's be honest, it's a deal that works out for all parties. Nketiah needed to leave. The number of matches he started under Arteta was growing smaller and smaller so a departure made sense. The fact he's staying in London is an added bonus for the striker too.

A scorer of 38 goals in 168 matches, the 25-year-old was never a prolific figure but his attitude, dedication and mentality were all first-rate attributes that made him a brilliant squad player for the Gunners.

They've certainly cashed in at the right time here.

3 Emile Smith Rowe

18 senior goals for Arsenal

This was the one that very few Arsenal fans wanted to see go through. Smith Rowe is a cult hero at the Emirates Stadium and is one of the reasons that Arteta is still in the job.

When the going got tough, he and Saka dug Arsenal out of a colossal hole. For that wonderful campaign in 2021/22, we thank you Emile. On his way to earning his first England cap, the 24-year-old was electric that term, scoring ten goals and supplying two assists. Those aren't jaw-dropping numbers but they certainly saved the north Londoners at the time.

Since then, Smith Rowe has struggled significantly with injuries. Even when fit, however, he moved out of the manager's plans as Arsenal's squad became better. Like Nketiah, a move this summer felt like the right thing to negotiate.

Joining Fulham in a deal worth £27m, he has already made an instant impact at Craven Cottage, scoring his first goal against Leicester during match week two.

The holder of 115 Arsenal appearances, it was truly sad to see him leave permanently a few weeks ago.

4 Joe Willock

11 senior goals for Arsenal

We're casting our minds back a few years ago now but Joe Willock was another of that 2018/19 FA Youth Cup squad that was eventually sold for a hefty wedge of cash.

Willock trod a similar path to the aforementioned Balogun, enjoying a fabulous campaign out on loan that saw his value rise significantly.

He was in inspired form for Newcastle United during the back end of the 2020/21 season, scoring in seven Premier League matches in a row. The Toon subsequently ended up paying £25m for his services but they are yet to see similar form from a player who has spent a lot of the time out injured.

Willock's sale caused a bit of uproar given his potential, but it's safe to say this was certainly the right decision and at precisely the right time.

You may well be wondering who else was part of that Youth Cup side. Well, the fifth member to earn regular first-team football is none other than Saka. It's certainly an amazing crop. Combine their fees altogether and you have a combined figure of £117m, more than the sum of money Arsenal paid West Ham for Rice.

That doesn't sound too bad, does it?