The last four to five years have been utterly transformational for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta has taken the club from midtable mediocrity to title challengers on the pitch and overseen a complete overhaul in how they approach transfers off it.

Not only are the club now more than happy to splash the cash on the right names, but they have also become far better at selling their unwanted players.

On top of that, Hale End has produced a number of exciting talents who have or are in the process of making it into the first team.

Moreover, when said talents don't make it, Arteta has still been able to sell them for hefty fees, including one such player he had high hopes for.

Hale End's conveyor belt of talent

So, before getting to the player in question, it's worth looking at those graduates who have, or are in the process of making it, starting with the biggest name of them all, Bukayo Saka.

The Hale End icon may have debuted under former manager Unai Emery, but it's been under Arteta's tutelage that the 23-year-old has become the poster boy of the entire project and reached levels nobody would have predicted in 2019.

For example, despite the team enduring an up-and-down campaign so far this season, the "future legend," as talent scout Jacek Kuilg dubbed him, has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in just 21 appearances, meaning he is now averaging a goal involvement every single game.

However, this year has also shown that the 43-capped international might not be the only Hale Enders in the team over the next few years, as Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have burst onto the scene and look incredibly promising.

The former, whom former Gunners star Jack Wilshere dubbed "unplayable," has already scored four goals in just 277 minutes of senior football this season.

Likewise, the latter has looked more than comfortable at left-back and was sensational in his first Champions League start at home to AS Monaco on Wednesday night.

However, while these three academy gems could help define the next decade or more at Arsenal, plenty of graduates weren't quite good enough to make it in the first team, including one loved by Arteta but sold for an incredible price this summer.

The Hale End flop sold this summer

So, while Emile Smith Rowe was sold to Fulham and Reiss Nelson sent there on loan, the Hale Ender we are talking about is none other than Eddie Nketiah.

The "remarkable" striker, as dubbed by journalist James Olley, joined Arsenal at 14 years old, worked his way up through the youth teams and finally made his debut for the first team in a Europa League clash in September 2017.

After spending more time with the junior sides, the promising forward went on loan to Leeds United in the 19/20 season, only to return in January, after which he began to make more and more cameo appearances under Arteta.

He finally got a chance to start a run of games in the latter half of the 21/22 campaign following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's sudden move to Barcelona, and to say he took his chance would be an understatement, as he scored ten goals and provided one assist in 27 appearances.

This saw the club hand him the number 14 shirt and a £100k-per-week contract in the summer, which might've been too much too fast as the following season saw him score just nine goals and provide two assists in 39 appearances.

He followed that up with an even more underwhelming campaign, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 37 games the year after.

So, despite being labelled a "beast" by the manager, it was clear that the once-capped Englishman was not of the level required, so when Crystal Palace agreed to pay the club £30m for his services in the summer, Arteta and Co bit their arm off.

Nketiah's senior career Teams Arsenal Leeds Palace Appearances 168 19 12 Goals 38 5 1 Assists 7 1 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.26 0.31 0.08 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Since then, Nketiah has only found the back of the net once in 12 appearances and is struggling to break into Oliver Glasner's starting lineup.

Therefore, while he was a useful player at times, it's hard to look past his sale to the Eagles in the summer as anything other than masterful business.