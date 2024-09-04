Over the last few years, Arsenal have been transformed from a bit of a joke into serious and consistent title challengers.

Much of this dramatic change is due to Mikel Arteta's management and somewhat unorthodox leadership style, although another reason the club have become a real force again has been the players signed by the Spaniard and Sporting Director Edu Gaspar.

For example, the pair welcomed stars like Ben White, Gabriel, Declan Rice, and even club captain Martin Odegaard, who are now essential members of the first team.

However, there is another star that Arteta signed in recent years who is worth even more than the mercurial Norwegian.

Odegaard's Arsenal career

Arsenal first signed Odegaard on a six-month loan in January 2021, and while he certainly showed glimpses of quality during his time at the club, a return of two goals and two assists in 20 appearances wasn't mind-blowing, and perhaps masked his real quality somewhat.

Nevertheless, Arteta and Co had clearly seen enough during this period and opted to sign him on a permanent deal from Real Madrid that August for a fee in the region of £30m with £4m worth of add-ons, which, based on his performances since, may well have been activated.

In his first full campaign with the club, the then-22-year-old upped his game, ending the season with seven goals and five assists in 40 appearances. The next couple of years would see the Drammen-born dynamo show the world just how talented he really is.

Odegaard's Arsenal record Appearances 156 Goals 35 Assists 25 Goal Involvements per Match 0.38 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in 22/23, the 59-capped international scored a remarkable 15 goals from midfield in 45 appearances and provided seven assists, while last season, he scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games for the club.

It would be fair to say that, given his output and the fact that he's now the club's captain, the fee paid by Arsenal just over three years ago was a bargain, especially as Odegaard is now worth around €74m, according to Football Transfers, which is about £62m.

However, even at this new price, the Norwegian international is worth considerably less than another one of Arteta's recent signings.

Kai Havertz's valuation in 2024

Yes, the signing in question is none other than Kai Havertz, who cost Arsenal £65m to get out of Chelsea last summer.

Now, the move itself was something of a surprise, as in the campaign prior, the German international had flattered to deceive in West London, ending the season with just nine goals and one assist in 47 appearances for the Blues, but while others were confused by the transfer, Arteta clearly saw something in the then 24-year-old, and after his first year in North London, the Spaniard was spot on.

However, to be completely honest, the former Bayer Leverkusen ace endured a campaign of two halves last season, one which saw him struggle in midfield and another that saw him thrive up top.

For example, in the 32 appearances he made in midfield, the German international scored just six goals, equating to an underwhelming average of a goal involvement once every 5.33 games.

However, in the 18 appearances he made as a centre-forward, the "sensational" talent, as dubbed by Arteta, scored eight goals and provided seven assists, meaning he maintained a seriously impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.20 games.

Havertz in 23/24 Player Havertz Havertz as a CF Appearances 51 18 Goals 14 8 Assists 7 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.41 0.83 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, in the three matches he has played this season, the 25-year-old has already scored two goals and provided one assist, suggesting that his great form in the number nine position last season was no fluke.

This incredible turnaround, combined with his relatively young age and lengthy contract, has seen his valuation soar, with Football Transfers now pricing the Arsenal ace at around €94m, which is about £79m, or £17m more than his captain.

Ultimately, the Gunners are lucky to have both Odegaard and Havertz in their team at the moment, and while both are incredibly important to Arteta's vision, the latter is currently more of a goal threat, and his new valuation reflects that.