Everything is coming together for Arsenal at the moment.

Mikel Arteta's side are through to the Champions League quarter-finals following their incredibly dramatic win over Porto, and sit atop the table thanks to the draw between Manchester City and Liverpool last weekend.

The Spaniard's team have finally grown from top-four hopefuls to title challengers, and it's been achieved through intelligent signings and the promotion of youth.

For example, one of the stars of the team has seen his wage increase by a rather remarkable 1,850%.

Bukayo Saka's incredible breakthrough

The star in question is none other than Bukayo Saka, the poster boy of this new Arsenal team.

Saka's first minutes for the first team came in a Europa League clash against Vorskla Poltava in November 2018, but his full debut came just a month later against Qarabag FK, in which he played the full 90.

Starting XI on Bukayo Saka's full debut

Arsenal 1 - 0 Qarabag: December 2018

GK - Emiliano Martínez

RB - Carl Jenkinson

CB - Sokratis Papastathopoulos

CB - Laurent Koscielny

LB - Ainsley Maitland-Niles

CM - Joe Willock

CM - Mohamed Elneny

CAM - Mesut Ozil

LM - Bukayo Saka

RM - Eddie Nketiah

ST - Alexandre Lacazette

It was in the following season that he really got his chance in the first team, making 38 appearances across the campaign, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists, although 17 of his appearances came at left-back.

The "incredible" youngster, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, slowly moved up the pitch during the 2020/21 season before settling into the right wing position over the course of the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, where he's played ever since.

Bukayo Saka: Career by position

Position

Appearances

Goals

Assists

Goal Involvements per Match

Right-Wing

86

30

24

0.62

Right-Midfield

55

18

16

0.61

Left-Midfield

35

4

8

0.34

Left-Back

21

1

5

0.28

Left-Wing

8

0

1

0.12

Central-Midfield

7

1

1

0.28

All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, the Ealing-born gem has made 216 appearances for the Gunners, played six different positions, scored 54 goals, and provided 55 assists, all while personifying what the club want to be going forward, so it'd be fair to say developing him has been worthwhile for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka's salary rise at Arsenal

Saka is arguably Arsenal's most important player, both for what he can do on the pitch and his image off of it, and so it would make sense that he's earning a hefty wage at the Emirates, and while he is, it hasn't always been that way.

When the Hale End graduate broke into the first team in the 2018/19 season, he was on a modest salary - by football's standards - of £10k-per-week.

The 5 foot 10 sensation remained on this contract for the first two seasons that he was a part of the first team, before earning a new deal in July 2020, which saw his wage increase 700% to a cool £70k-per-week, which also only lasted two years.

After a stunning 2022/23 campaign that saw him score 15 goals and provide 11 assists, Arsenal's 'little chilli', as former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named him, was given a bumper £195k-per-week deal, which represents an immense 1,850% increase on his first contract.

Therefore, when adding up his earnings since his first season with the club, the 32-capped Englishman has cost Arsenal a whopping £26.6m.

The Finances of Bukayo Saka's Arsenal Career

Total Wages

£26.6m

Appearances

216

Cost per Appearance

£123k

Minutes

16,558

Cost per Minute

£1.6k

Goals

54

Cost per Goal

£492K

Assists

55

Cost per Assist

£483K

Goal Involvements

109

Cost per Goal Involvement

£244k

All Stats via Transfermarkt & Wages via Capology

When broken down, that means the academy gem has cost the club £244k-per-goal-involvement, £123k-per-appearance, or just £1.6k-per-minute.

Ultimately, it sounds like an enormous sum of money because, well, it is, but for what Saka has been able to give to Arsenal over the years and the likelihood that he'll stay at the club for several more, it's hard not to see his contracts as a worthwhile investment.