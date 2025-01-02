Arsenal now hold an advantage over Barcelona in the race to sign an "amazing" £50m forward this month, according to a report.

Arsenal eyeing new forward

The Gunners are in need of additional attacking options, with both Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling currently sidelined, so Mikel Arteta will be looking to strengthen his side in the January transfer window.

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku has been identified as a potential option for Arteta, and the forward is now believed to be keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium, although there will be competition for his signature from Paris Saint-Germain.

Matheus Cunha is another Premier League player on Arteta's shortlist, having been potent in front of goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers so far this season, while Arsenal are also chasing RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brighton & Hove Albion (a) January 4th Tottenham Hotspur (h) January 15th Aston Villa (h) January 18th Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) January 25th Manchester City (h) February 2nd

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Gunners were in pole position for Athletic Club's Nico Williams for a potential January move, and there has now been a new update on their pursuit.

According to reports from Spain, Arsenal are determined to strengthen their attack this winter, meaning they have now set their sights on Williams, who is valued at around £50m by his current employers.

There will be competition for the Spaniard's signature, with Barcelona also in the frame, but there is a feeling that Arteta's side could hold an advantage over the La Liga club.

The Gunners have an advantage over Barca in terms of money, and they can offer the 22-year-old the opportunity to be a part of an exciting project in the Premier League, which could be a decisive factor in his decision.

Exciting news for Arsenal

With Saka out injured, there could be no better player to come in on the right flank than Williams, considering just how impressive he has been for Athletic Club over the course of the past few seasons.

The Spain international chalked up a remarkable 14 assists in the previous campaign, and his versatility could also make him an attractive option for Arteta, given that he is clearly able to play on both wings, having done so regularly in La Liga.

The BBC's John Bennett was also full of praise for the attacker for his performances in Euro 2024

As such, it is exciting news that Arsenal could be well-placed to beat Barcelona to Williams' signature this month.