Arsenal have held extensive internal talks over signing an £86 million starlet for manager Mikel Arteta, and the player already has multiple connections to the Gunners.

Arsenal already making transfer plans for 2025

It was a productive summer transfer window for sporting director Edu Gaspar and the club's recruitment team, who managed to spend under £100 million on five key new additions at the Emirates.

David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling all put pen to paper on moves to Arsenal, much to the delight of Arteta, who has also been unlucky regarding their fitness.

Merino is set to be sidelined for nearly two months, after the Spaniard fractured his shoulder in training, while Calafiori is also a doubt for Arsenal's looming north London derby after suffering a freak injury away on international duty with Italy.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

There is a silver lining in the form of Sterling, who is expected to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners against Tottenham this weekend after signing from Chelsea on loan.

Merino and Rice's absences, and potentially that of club captain Martin Odegaard, means Arteta could drop Kai Havertz into midfield and play Sterling as false-nine away to Spurs.

As Arsenal's head coach plans how best to set up his team ahead of crucial encounters in the next few weeks, Edu and the club's transfer team continue to devise plans on how to strengthen Arteta's ranks over the next 12 months.

Former Juventus star Adrien Rabiot has even reached out to Arsenal as the free agent attempts to find a new club, according to reports, and it is believed the title hopefuls already have certain players on the transfer agenda for 2025.

Arsenal could make a push for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko next summer and have already been in contact with the Bundesliga side over a possible deal. Meanwhile, it is also believed that Arsenal are considering a pre-contract offer for Alphonso Davies, who is free to discuss summer switches to foreign sides as early as January with his contract expiring next year.

Arsenal hold extensive internal talks over Ajax's Jorrel Hato

According to The Athletic, Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato is also being mentioned as a target from within the club. It is believed Arsenal have held extensive internal talks over potentially signing Hato, who has been tipped to cost suitors around £86 million, such is the player's real potential.

The 18-year-old started 33 Eredivisie games for Ajax last season and is widely regarded as one of the Netherlands' most exciting up-and-coming talents. Hato's best friend at Ajax, young goalkeeper Tommy Setford, joined Arsenal in the summer, and the teenage centre-back is also a real admirer of Jurrien Timber.

“Coaches told me that I always needed to look up to Virgil van Dijk, but when I played in the under-18s, I always looked up to Jurrien Timber,” said Hato, via The Athletic.

“I played with him for six months before he left, and I learned so much from him. When I came into the first team, he was my mentor. I love his playing style, his calmness on the ball. And he is just a great defender in defending terms.”