Arsenal have now held initial talks over signing a Premier League forward for manager Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners continue to be linked with fresh attacking options in the build up to January.

Arsenal targeting new striker and winger for 2025

The slight downturn in Leandro Trossard's form, Gabriel Jesus' underwhelming campaign and some criticism of winger Gabriel Martinelli have resulted in reports linking Arsenal with both a new winger and a striker for next year.

Trossard is failing to replicate his 2023/2024 season which saw him bag 17 goals in all competitions, bagging just four so far this season, while Martinelli has been in and out of the starting eleven with four strikes in 12 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

Jesus, meanwhile, has scored just once all season, with Arteta seriously relying on Kai Havertz to deliver the numbers in a makeshift striker role.

Bukayo Saka's brief absence from the eleven through a leg injury earlier in the campaign also highlights Arteta's need for strength in depth going forward. Arsenal are believed to be in the race to sign Xavi Simons from PSG as one attacking option, while other media sources suggest AC Milan forward Rafael Leao could move to the Emirates Stadium.

"A few teams are putting the feelers out and I’ve heard one of those is Arsenal,” said journalist Steve Kay on Leao's future this week (via TBR).

“It is something that could happen in the summer, but he’s concentrating on AC Milan for the rest of the season. This is something that has come from a really good source, he’s predominantly left wing, so what that means for the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who knows?

“Talks are planned to continue in the summer, so he’s someone we could bring in then.”

In terms of a potential new number nine, Arsenal are apparently ready to bid for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, among other targets, as the north Londoners continue to be linked with a potential replacement for Jesus.

Arsenal hold initial talks over signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha

Given their interest in a new attacking midfielder and centre-forward, it is hardly surprising to see Arsenal now being mentioned as potential contenders for the signature of in-form £60 million Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

The versatile Brazilian, who's bagged seven goals and three assists in all competitions already, has featured out wide, through the middle, as a second striker and in a traditional number nine role this season.

He could theoretically shore up both attacking areas as a result, with CaughtOffside sharing news that Arsenal have held initial talks over signing Cunha from Wolves after his excellent start to the campaign.

However, Gary O'Neil's side are desperate not to lose their star forward, and are attempting to tie him down with a new contract amid interest from Arteta, Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

"His football IQ is absolutely sensational," said pundit Micah Richards on Match of the Day.

"He's the one who can unlock the doors. He finds the little pockets of space and makes the right decisions at the right times. He's always scanning where he needs to be and always plays the right pass. He is so key in what Wolves are trying to do. He is the best at everything.

"Off the ball, he can do a little bit more - but on the ball, he is certainly the main man in this team."