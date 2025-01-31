Arsenal have held internal talks over a late January deal to sign an intriguing striker option, amid their failed £60 million offer Aston Villa striker for Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal in pursuit of last-gasp new striker for Mikel Arteta

We've reached the last four days of this winter transfer window, and manager Mikel Arteta remains without a new prolific number nine, despite the club's best attempts to try and land one before the deadline.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have left Arsenal short of quality in the final third, with the latter expected to miss the rest of 2024/2025 after rupturing his ACL in their FA Cup defeat to Man United.

A host of top strikers are being linked with moves to N5, including Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko, Botafogo ace Igor Jesus, and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha - but all the aforementioned attackers look like tricky deals to pull off this late in the window.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2nd Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th

Arsenal even made a last-ditch £60 million bid for Ollie Watkins, but Aston VIlla rejected the approach out of hand. The timing of their offer was cheeky, with it being right on the eve of Villa's crucial Champions League clash at home to Celtic, so it was never likely to be accepted.

Jhon Duran's mega-money move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr also means that Unai Emery is extremely unlikely at best to green-light an exit for Watkins at this late stage, even if there are reports that Arsenal are prepared to go in with a second bid for the England international (Graeme Bailey).

It is highly likely that Villa will snub any move from Arsenal for Watkins, so interim sporting director Jason Ayto and the recruitment team must identity alternatives.

One of them, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, is Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

Arsenal hold internal talks over late January deal for Evan Ferguson

Jacobs, writing via X, claims that Arsenal have held internal discussions over signing Ferguson, but given they've used up all of their domestic loan spots, they would have to sign the Irishman on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old, who's fallen behind Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in the Brighton pecking order, also has a host of other Premier League sides chasing his signature - amid reports he'd cost around £60 million.

"West Ham optimistic on Evan Ferguson, who has become a top target heading into the final days of the window," said Jacobs. "Leverkusen were set to push for Ferguson, with Brighton forward keen, but Victor Boniface's move to Al-Nassr won't happen now the Saudi club have decided to proceed with Jhon Duran. Everton and Bournemouth two other Premier League sides interested in Ferguson.

"Also discussed by Arsenal, but they would need to buy, not loan."

Ferguson burst on to the scene during the 2022/2023 season, and he even scored his first ever Premier League goal against Arsenal in a 4-2 defeat midway through the campaign.